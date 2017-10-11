Richard Branson shares Michelle Obama’s first words after Trump inauguration: ‘We’re free!’

U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he walks with first lady Michelle Obama (R) and their daughters Malia (L) and Sasha on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington January 3, 2016. Reuters/Yuri Gripas

British entrepreneur Richard Branson has shared Michelle Obama’s first words when US President Donald Trump was sworn into office in January. The first lady could not contain her excitement and said “we’re free!”

Branson’s new autobiography called “Finding My Virginity” tells the story behind his Virgin empire and anecdotes that involved his friends, including former US President Barack Obama and his wife.

“I’ve never been one for reserve and Barack and Michelle were eager to do away with formalities, too,” he wrote. The 67-year-old was visited by the former first couple in the British Virgin Islands.

Branson also shared that when someone asked Michelle how to address the former FLOTUS, she happily shouted, “Michelle!” She told him it was nice to have her name back after eight years, according to the book.

Branson said the Obamas were disposed with formalities for the entirety of their visit. They threw a thank you party on the final night of their holiday.

Barack was thrilled to visit the private islands of Necker and Moskito, which are owned by Branson. “One of the first stories Barack told me when he and Michelle arrived on Moskito Island was how, just before he became President, he had been surfing on a dangerous break in Hawaii,” Branson wrote on his blog. It had been the first time Barack had enjoyed water sports since the day of his inauguration.

The former POTUS accepted Branson’s challenge, which was to learn to kitesurf while Branson learned to foilboard. Barack beat Branson on the water by 100 meters on the last day.

Branson also discussed the backstory to the photo of Barack grinning on a vessel after a day of kitesurfing. He said Barack was standing shirtless at the back of the boat “with an invigorated look on his face” at the end of the kitesurfing session, adding his muscles were bulging and his eyes were beaming.

When they were not playing games, the Bransons and Obamas were exploring the islands. When he asked the 44th president whether he was "hopeful" about the future, he responded that he was "a more glass half-full type of person.” Branson added that while all the news coming out of the United States about the new president trying to dismantle all Barack had worked so hard for, his attitude was just to get on with his life, have a well-deserved holiday and recharge ready to work.

