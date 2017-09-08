Vanity Fair’s 2017 International Best-Dressed List has Michelle Obama, not includes Melania

Melania Trump
First Lady Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump (not pictured) attend the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, US, February 4, 2017. Reuters/Carlos Barria

Vanity Fair’s 2017 International Best-Dressed List does not include Melania Trump, but Michelle Obama was honoured by the magazine. The list, which was released this week, features movie stars, musicians and politicians.

Former US President Barack Obama is included in the list. But it appeared that US President Donald Trump did not make it to this year’s Vanity Fair best dressed.

The Obamas are listed in the best dressed couples’ section. Barack and Michelle Obama have spent most of the year away from the public eye. Vanity Fair's gallery reportedly features several photos of the couple from state dinners in 2015 and 2016.

The list states that their most notable look was a white Club Monaco top and custom BCBG olive-green pants with a gold Elizabeth and James Connolly cuff worn by Michelle and blue shirt, navy trousers, and desert boots by her husband. The former president sported this look in Siena, Italy. They vacationed in Siena in May.

French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was honoured for the second consecutive year, also made the cut. The Macrons' most memorable look, according to Vanity Fair’s 2017 list, was a navy suit for the president and a powder-blue dress and jacket by Louis Vuitton for his wife. The French couple joined the Obama’s in the couple’s section.

Trudeau's was mismatched R2-D2 and C-3PO socks. He wore these during a meeting with the Prime Minister of Ireland.

The royals also got a nod from Vanity Fair, with Prince Philip being named in the special citation section. His Royal Ascot attire received a special mention. Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, is on the cover.

The first lady’s exclusion from the list was noted by Daily Caller, Breitbart and other news outlet. The former model has worn designs by Michael Kors, Dolce & Gabbana and Jason Wu. Designer Thom Browne told Surface magazine dressing the first lady must not be political.

Donald has recently tweeted American Labor Day with a photo of Melania wearing an Italian made dress. “We are building our future with American hands, American labor, American iron, aluminium and steel. Happy #LaborDay!” he wrote.

Many people on Twitter have noticed the fact that frock is Italian, rather than American. The FLOTUS’ stiletto heels on her way to Texas as the state was suffering the effects of tropical storm Harvey also gained attention.

USA TODAY/YouTube

Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
2017 US Open: Roger Federer ousted, del Potro through to semis
Venus Williams vs Sloane Stephens live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
LG V30 specs, features and release details
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Familiar dinosaurs returning; Volcano confirmed
'Once Upon A Time' season 7: Emma cameo details; 'emotional curtain call'
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
