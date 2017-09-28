Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary

First Lady Michelle Obama reacts to the monologue by Saturday Night Live comedian Cecily Strong at the 2015 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
First Lady Michelle Obama reacts to the monologue by Saturday Night Live comedian Cecily Strong at the 2015 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington April 25, 2015. Reuters/Joshua Roberts

Former United States First Lady Michelle Obama has told women who voted against former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton that they “voted against their own voice.” She also said she was hoping for the best for US President Donald Trump’s administration despite her opposition to his candidacy.

She asked about what it meant for women when some thought “that guy” is “better for me,” referring to Trump. She said that to her, that just says, “you don't like your voice.”

Obama’s comment came as she confirmed she is working on a book about “believing in our most authentic selves” and discussed her process for writing it. The process, she said, has given her time to stop and go back to her years on Pennsylvania Avenue, and that it is a chance to think back on what it all meant.

The former FLOTUS has participated in a question and answer session at Inbound, a marketing and sales conference. She was a keynote speaker at the event that boasted more than 20,000 attendees. Other speakers like tennis legend Billie Jean King and Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth were also featured at the conference.

Obama took the stage with feminist writer Roxane Gay. She directed many of her comments to female audience.

Aside from telling the attendees that she was working on her book, she also shared why she was successful. She said success happened because she chose to remain true to her “authentic self,” but feels that not everyone does the same. She used the latest president election as an example, ABC News noted.

“As far as I’m concerned, any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice," Obama said. Her comments echoed those of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, who has said there is "a special place in hell for women who don’t help each other.”

Barack Obama’s spouse campaigned for Clinton during the 2016 election. But she maintained that she wanted Trump to be successful “because we live in this country.” Obama also recognised that Trump is now the commander-in-chief, and that he was voted in.

But she and her husband will not be looking at the sitting president as a role model. “Barack is not going to turn into what this President was, which is somebody tweeting in the wind and stirring up mess without really knowing what they’re talking about,” the former first lady told the audience, according to independent.co.uk.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car