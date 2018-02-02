'The Resident' season 1 episode 4 'Identity Crisis' spoilers

Actor Matt Czuchry arrives before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York, November 10, 2015. Czuchry currently stars as Conrad Hawkins in the FOX TV show "The Resident."

"The Resident" TV show starring Matt Czuchry as Conrad Hawkins, Emily VanCamp as Nurse Nicolette "Nic," Shaunette Renée Wilson as Mina Okafor, Melina Kanakaredes as Dr. Lane Hunter, Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Solomon Bell and Manish Dayal as Devon Pravesh, will have an upcoming episode titled "Identity Crisis" that will air in the US on Feb. 5. It will show a case of mistaken identity due to a mix-up in the Emergency Room (ER).

Spoiler alert: This article contains more 'The Resident' spoilers. Read on if you want to find out about 'Identity Crisis.'

According to a Fox press release, "The Resident" season 1, episode 4 will show a mix-up in the ER, which causes a mistaken identity. Unfortunately, the mistake involves Conrad delivering the wrong death notification to a different family. Meanwhile, Mina will overreach in the surgical unit and she will be benched because of it. As for Devon, he will bond with an elderly patient. Plus, Nicolette will have a hard time finding the records of a patient who has been under Lane's care.

'Identity Crisis' stars

The guest stars that will appear in "Identity Crisis" are Patricia French (Nurse Lorraine), Emily Althaus (Nurse Tiffany), Seth Dousman (Paramedic Sam), Tasso Feldman (Dr Irving Feldman), Violett Bean (Lily Kendall), Jonathon Pawlowski (Paramedic Joe), Jenny O'hara (Shirley Harris), Jackie Dallas (Nurse Jill), Jessica Miesel (Nurse Jessica Moore), April Parker Jones (Dr Jen Kays), Alvin Mitchell (Wendal Mckee), Rajeev Jacob (Paramedic Bill) and Deke Anderson (Paul Robinson). They will be joined by fellow actors and actresses including Evan Henderson (Jeremy Skinner), Joy Kigin (Paramedic Pat), Dakin Matthews (Howie Green), Vincent Foster (Dr. Paul Chu), Denitra Isler (Nurse Hundley), Melanie J. Newby (Nurse Madison), Tasie Lawrence (Priya Nair), Jennifer Van Horn (Cynthia) and Chrystee Pharris (Nurse Allie). The other "The Resident" cast members such as Moran Atias (Renata Morali) and Merrin Dungey (Claire Thorpe), will also be seen in this episode.

'Comrades in Arms'

The episode before "Identity Crisis" was "Comrades in Arms," which aired in the US on Monday. It showed Conrad being visited at the hospital by a fellow surgeon as well as an old army buddy (Warren Christie). As for the rest of the team, they had to save the life of a patient who is both undocumented and uninsured. Unfortunately, they also had to battle the administrators of the hospital, who felt that the patient could cost them millions of dollars. Plus, Nic vowed to investigate the mystery of the missing medical records. Elsewhere, Dr Bell experimented with a new medication for his tremor. Rob Corn directed the episode, which was written by Andrew Chapman.

"The Resident" episodes air in the US on Fox every Monday at 9-10 pm ET/PT. Stay tuned for more updates and spoilers about the latest medical drama.