'General Hospital' spoilers for Jan. 29 to Feb. 2: Carly threatens Nelle

By @JanSSS8 on
General Hospital star Laura Wright
"General Hospital" star Laura Wright takes a selfie for her Instagram account. Wright plays Carly Corinthos in the ABC Daytime soap opera. welcometolaurasworld/Instagram

The "General Hospital" cast, including Laura Wright (Carly), Chloe Lanier (Nelle), Maurice Benard (Sonny), Steve Burton (Jason), Finola Hughes (Anna), Matt Cohen (Griffin), Kelly Monaco (Sam), James Patrick Stuart (Valentin), Milo Giambetti (Drew), Michelle Stafford (Nina), Wes Ramsey (Peter), Vinessa Antoine (Jordan), Vernee Watson-Johnson (Stella), Donnell Turner (Curtis), Leslie Charleson (Monica), Jon Lindstrom (Kevin), Kin Shriner (Scott), Roger Howarth (Franco), Maura West (Ava), Hayley Erin (Kiki) and Kirsten Storms (Maxie), will be featured in the episodes of GH from Monday to Friday. Some of the scenes to watch out for include Sonny confiding in Jason, Carly threatening Nelle and Griffin trying to repay a debt.

Spoiler alert! This article has additional 'General Hospital' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about the new episodes of the ABC soap.

Soaps.sheknows and TV Guide report that the episode of GH on Monday will feature Griffin trying to pay off an old debt. Meanwhile, Anna will have some questions about something. Plus, Sonny will become even more suspicious of a fishy situation. As for Jordan, he will be fooled in this episode. Elsewhere, Jason is determined to follow through with his plan. 

Sam's promise

On Tuesday, Anna will make an unexpected move. Meanwhile, Drew actually knows more than he thinks. As for Sam, she will make a promise in this episode. Plus, Jason will be interrupted by someone and Valentin will have a tender moment. Wednesday's episode will show Nina being reminded by Valentin of her past actions. As for Peter, he will be helpless in a situation. In contrast, Sam will refuse to help someone in need. As for Stella, she will be more compassionate. Plus, Curtis will come up with plans for Jordan.

Jason's plans fail

On Thursday, things won't go as planned for Jason. Meanwhile, Franco will spend time with Scott. However, it will be cut short because Kevin will interrupt it. As for Monica, she will be on guard. Elsewhere, Sonny will receive a disturbing phone call. Plus, Anna will hear some disappointing news. Friday's episode will show Maxie feeling relieved about a situation that turned out well for her. Meanwhile, Carly will threaten Nelle. As for Drew, he will lose his temper. Sonny will also confide in Jason. Elsewhere, Kiki will be put in a tight spot, no thanks to Ava. 

'General Hospital' recaps

The past week's episodes of GH showed Sonny and Jason arriving in the nick of time. Plus, Finn (Michael Easton) got in deeper in his problem. Carly also made herself useful in a certain situation. As for Anna, she shared her news with friends. Plus, Lulu also had an important idea. 

"General Hospital" episodes air weekdays on ABC in the US. Stay tuned for more GH spoilers and updates in the coming weeks about the residents of Port Charles, New York.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Hyeon Chung laments retiring hurt against Roger Federer at Australian Open
Mike Conley injury update: Grizzlies star to miss remainder of the season
Rod Laver calls Roger Federer 'certainly the greatest player' ever
Ronda Rousey signs with WWE, will perform as full-time pro wrestler
Australia soar into final of cricket's Under-19 World Cup
Australia soar into final of cricket's Under-19 World Cup
Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
'The Young and the Restless' Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 spoilers
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ TV spots releasing in February
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Maisie Williams reveals release date
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan spotted in Glasgow
'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Jan. 29 to Feb. 2
'Days of Our Lives' Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for Jan. 29 to Feb. 2: Carly threatens Nelle
'General Hospital' Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car