'General Hospital' spoilers for Jan. 29 to Feb. 2: Carly threatens Nelle

The "General Hospital" cast, including Laura Wright (Carly), Chloe Lanier (Nelle), Maurice Benard (Sonny), Steve Burton (Jason), Finola Hughes (Anna), Matt Cohen (Griffin), Kelly Monaco (Sam), James Patrick Stuart (Valentin), Milo Giambetti (Drew), Michelle Stafford (Nina), Wes Ramsey (Peter), Vinessa Antoine (Jordan), Vernee Watson-Johnson (Stella), Donnell Turner (Curtis), Leslie Charleson (Monica), Jon Lindstrom (Kevin), Kin Shriner (Scott), Roger Howarth (Franco), Maura West (Ava), Hayley Erin (Kiki) and Kirsten Storms (Maxie), will be featured in the episodes of GH from Monday to Friday. Some of the scenes to watch out for include Sonny confiding in Jason, Carly threatening Nelle and Griffin trying to repay a debt.

Spoiler alert! This article has additional 'General Hospital' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about the new episodes of the ABC soap.

Soaps.sheknows and TV Guide report that the episode of GH on Monday will feature Griffin trying to pay off an old debt. Meanwhile, Anna will have some questions about something. Plus, Sonny will become even more suspicious of a fishy situation. As for Jordan, he will be fooled in this episode. Elsewhere, Jason is determined to follow through with his plan.

Sam's promise

On Tuesday, Anna will make an unexpected move. Meanwhile, Drew actually knows more than he thinks. As for Sam, she will make a promise in this episode. Plus, Jason will be interrupted by someone and Valentin will have a tender moment. Wednesday's episode will show Nina being reminded by Valentin of her past actions. As for Peter, he will be helpless in a situation. In contrast, Sam will refuse to help someone in need. As for Stella, she will be more compassionate. Plus, Curtis will come up with plans for Jordan.

Jason's plans fail

On Thursday, things won't go as planned for Jason. Meanwhile, Franco will spend time with Scott. However, it will be cut short because Kevin will interrupt it. As for Monica, she will be on guard. Elsewhere, Sonny will receive a disturbing phone call. Plus, Anna will hear some disappointing news. Friday's episode will show Maxie feeling relieved about a situation that turned out well for her. Meanwhile, Carly will threaten Nelle. As for Drew, he will lose his temper. Sonny will also confide in Jason. Elsewhere, Kiki will be put in a tight spot, no thanks to Ava.

'General Hospital' recaps

The past week's episodes of GH showed Sonny and Jason arriving in the nick of time. Plus, Finn (Michael Easton) got in deeper in his problem. Carly also made herself useful in a certain situation. As for Anna, she shared her news with friends. Plus, Lulu also had an important idea.

"General Hospital" episodes air weekdays on ABC in the US. Stay tuned for more GH spoilers and updates in the coming weeks about the residents of Port Charles, New York.