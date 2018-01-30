'The Good Doctor' season 1 episode 14 'She' spoilers

"The Good Doctor," cast, including Freddie Highmore as Shaun Murphy, Nicholas Gonzalez as Neil Melendez, Beau Garrett as Jessica Preston and Richard Schiff as Aaron Glassman, will have an upcoming episode titled "She." It will air in the US on Monday, Feb. 5. "She" will feature Dr. Murphy dealing with a biologically male cancer patient that identifies as a girl.

Spoiler alert: This update contains additional 'The Good Doctor' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to find out about 'She.'

An ABC press release states that "The Good Doctor" season 1, episode 14 will show Shaun dealing with a delicate case of cancer. The patient that he must treat is a young man. However, he identifies as a woman. Shaun needs to quickly learn about his patient and how to work with her family. He also needs to attend to her medical needs. Seth Gordon directed this episode, which was written by Simran Baidwan.

'She' stars

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the guest stars that will appear in "She" are Alvina August (Alana Paikin), Fiona Gubelmann (Dr Morgan Reznick), Robert Zen Humpage (Prison Guard #1), Joris Jarsky (Sergey Tirayan), Adam J. Smith (Howard Shaw) and Celeste Ziegler (Attractive Woman). They will be joined by the rest of "The Good Doctor" cast such as Hill Harper (Dr Marcus Andrews), Tamlyn Tomita (Allegra Aoki), Chuku Modu (Dr Jared Kalu) and Antonia Thomas (Dr Claire Browne).

'The Good Doctor' episodes: 'Seven Reasons'

The episode prior to "She" was "Seven Reasons" and it aired in the US on Jan. 22. It showed Shaun treating a Muslim patient. However, he sensed that the patient was lying. It turns out the patient was exposed to explosive chemicals. Meanwhile, Claire assisted Dr Lim with a surgery that involved a patient who had a stroke. She also found out that Coyle not only got a new job, but also a raise. Claire also discovered that the stroke patient's wife was abused and she doesn't want him to survive the surgery. Eventually, she was able to convince the wife to agree to her husband's surgery and then just leave him after.

Meanwhile, Melendez punctured a patient's bronchus during surgery. He was put under investigation because of this incident. As for Glassman, Shaun asked him to be friends but the former decided to give the latter his own space instead. This confused and upset Shaun.

"The Good Doctor 2018" airs on Seven in Australia every Tuesday at 9pm. It airs in the US on CBS every Monday from 10-11 pm ET/PT.