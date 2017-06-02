'Red Dead Redemption 2 may end up having more microtransactions than 'GTA 5'

Though "Red Dead Redemption 2" is not expected until 2018, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick may have touched on something for RDR2 players to think about. Similar to "Grand Theft Auto 5" (GTA 5), the top brass seems to be hinting at seeing more of that once the game is up and running.

Speaking at the Cowen and Company media conference, Zelnick explained that they were potentially under-monetizing the per-user basis, Game Spot reported. Though microtransactions are something only a select few would consider, his statement seems to point to more of such that could end up tempting players to shell out additional cash.

"You can't give stuff away for free in perpetuity; there's no business model in that," explained Zelnick. "But we're not trying to optimize the monetization of everything we do to the nth degree.

The jab could be a risky one considering there are reportedly some GTA 5 players familiar with it and find it expensive, Gamerant reported. This could serve as bad news for future add-ons for "Red Dead Redemption 2" which includes new game modes or weapons – assuming that RDR2 follows the same multiplayer online model of "Grand Theft Auto Online."

Considering not all online gamers are willing to shell out additional cash, some GTA 5 players try to make do with what they can with the base game and inventories. In a way, it does leave a bit of a sour taste in the mouth since it points to players willing to spend as the ones getting special items from a presumed in-game store.

Depending on how one considers it, "Red Dead Redemption 2" players may eventually find it a money-making scheme and veer away from the game. Thus far, such elements for RDR2 remain to be seen though most have referred to GTA Online as a reference of things to come.

The following months should offer tidbits on things to come for "Red Dead Redemption 2," with most looking into the possibility of special items and add-ons either from the in-game store or through eventual DLCs. It is a medium employed by most gaming companies these days and Take-Two may just integrate that but with reasonable backing.

There is a lot of work to be done on "Red Dead Redemption 2" with Zelnick singling out how to deal with cheaters and balancing multiplayer gaming mode with single player campaigns. It is likely that the delay may have included these factors to ensure that RDR2 comes out well like past game titles.