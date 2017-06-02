'Red Dead Redemption 2 may end up having more microtransactions than 'GTA 5'

By on
Red Dead Redemption
"Red Dead Redemption" is a western-themed game, which was released in 2010 by Rockstar Games. Facebook/Red Dead Redemption

Though "Red Dead Redemption 2" is not expected until 2018, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick may have touched on something for RDR2 players to think about. Similar to "Grand Theft Auto 5" (GTA 5), the top brass seems to be hinting at seeing more of that once the game is up and running. 

Speaking at the Cowen and Company media conference, Zelnick explained that they were potentially under-monetizing the per-user basis, Game Spot reported. Though microtransactions are something only a select few would consider, his statement seems to point to more of such that could end up tempting players to shell out additional cash.

"You can't give stuff away for free in perpetuity; there's no business model in that," explained Zelnick. "But we're not trying to optimize the monetization of everything we do to the nth degree.

The jab could be a risky one considering there are reportedly some GTA 5 players familiar with it and find it expensive, Gamerant reported. This could serve as bad news for future add-ons for "Red Dead Redemption 2" which includes new game modes or weapons – assuming that RDR2 follows the same multiplayer online model of "Grand Theft Auto Online."

Considering not all online gamers are willing to shell out additional cash, some GTA 5 players try to make do with what they can with the base game and inventories. In a way, it does leave a bit of a sour taste in the mouth since it points to players willing to spend as the ones getting special items from a presumed in-game store. 

Depending on how one considers it, "Red Dead Redemption 2" players may eventually find it a money-making scheme and veer away from the game. Thus far, such elements for RDR2 remain to be seen though most have referred to GTA Online as a reference of things to come. 

The following months should offer tidbits on things to come for "Red Dead Redemption 2," with most looking into the possibility of special items and add-ons either from the in-game store or through eventual DLCs. It is a medium employed by most gaming companies these days and Take-Two may just integrate that but with reasonable backing. 

There is a lot of work to be done on "Red Dead Redemption 2" with Zelnick singling out how to deal with cheaters and balancing multiplayer gaming mode with single player campaigns. It is likely that the delay may have included these factors to ensure that RDR2 comes out well like past game titles.

Related
Join the Discussion
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 French Open: Nick Kyrgios feels coach Sebastien Grosjean is a calming influence
2017 French Open: Andy Murray feels he can go the distance in Paris
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to work out for the Lakers on June 7
Rafael Nadal vs Robin Haase live stream: Watch 2017 French Open online
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to Lakers is not a lock, per new report
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to Lakers is not a lock, per new report
NFL: Teams believe Tony Romo will rediscover his itch to quarterback again
Tony Romo broadcasting career may be cut short if the NFL itch returns
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 2 episode 18 preview: Missing family members
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 trailer breakdown
‘Outlander’ season 3: Reunion will result in ‘intense’ love scene
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 6 'Customer Service' spoilers
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms on his Facebook page that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn in Arrowverse [VIDEO]
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn
'Poldark' season 3: First promo picture and first scene details; Premiere date in October
‘Poldark’ season 3: First scene details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car