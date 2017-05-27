'Grand Theft Auto Online' braces for chaos with upcoming 'Gunrunning' DLC

"Grand Theft Auto Online" will be getting a new DLC this June with the "Gunrunning" update, added content for avid GTA gamers. This will include the insertion of military-grade vehicles and weapons, meaning more chaotic gaming and plots over the horizon.

Photos of the "Gunrunning" DLC have surfaced from the Rockstar Games official site, something that would include a new amphibious vehicle called the "APC." The added content should be something to look forward to as most try to figure out to get them and figure out missions for the new expansion.

Details were unfortunately held off though the released material for the "Gunrunning" update technically indicates what lies ahead. The massive update is seen as something inspired by past DLC releases, particularly "Executives and Other Criminals" and the "Bikers" add-ons. In any case, these new features should keep players busy as Rockstar and Take-Two try to make the most out of the current game installment.

The latest update tied up to "Grand Theft Auto" franchise may help maintain the success that the IP has had. As mentioned in a previous post, "Grand Theft Auto 5" continues to be a top draw after revealing it has shipped over 80 million units.

It also nixes the previous take of Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick. He previously mentioned that fans should not look at "GTA Online" as a permanent fixture and that the game could be rested at some point when necessary. At the rate they are releasing updates, seeing that seems a bit far off.

Regardless, the updates rolled out by Rockstar and Take-Two can also be seen as a minor fix to keep "GTA" gamers busy. With focus more on the "Red Dead Redemption 2" release, an anticipated "Grand Theft Auto 6" is seen as pretty far off.

The release of "Red Dead Redemption 2" has been pushed to 2018, a move that hardly comes as a surprise to most. But the change in schedule is expected to affect work on "Grand Theft Auto 6," as well as other game titles under the Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive banner.

Finally, the aggressive release of added content for the "GTA Online" row may affect single and multiplayer gameplay. With more to enjoy and expect, the game developers may be promoting folks to tackle gameplay more than venturing out offline on their own.

The answer to that remains to be seen, something that may probably be addressed once the "Gunrunning" update is officially out. The new DLC for “Grand Theft Auto Online” is set to come out next month for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One.