'Red Dead Redemption 2' latest news: Take-Two Interactive CEO confident delayed sequel will blow away gamers and the competition

"Red Dead Redemption 2" has been pushed back to 2018, a development that expectedly drew disappointment. Take-Two and Rockstar Games used a familiar line – that of which was needing more time to make sure that gamers would get the best possible playing experience.

For the record, the practice of pushing the release date hardly comes as a surprise. Rockstar Games and Take-Two have done it in the past and the move would eventually justify itself with the quality of the game once it is out in the open. Could this be the same for "Red Dead Redemption 2?"

Timing is essential with the release of big name games such as "Red Dead Redemption 2" and critics believe that it could hurt in the financial aspect. It breaks the regular cycle and most know how the gaming season varies.

But as far as Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick is concerned, the timing of the release date hardly matters, confident it will pan out similar to how the original "Red Dead Redemption" fared when it came out on May 18, 2010.

"The first Red Dead Redemption went on sale in May and was an extraordinary success. Consumers are consuming entertainment year-round now; they don’t stop in the summer months. We believe that if you give people an extraordinary experience, they will show up for it," said Zelnick in an earnings call and reported by Gaming Bolt.

In a manner of speaking, gamers will still want to get a copy of "Red Dead Redemption 2," regardless of when it will come out. The fact that the anticipation is so high makes it a game to yearn for – hopefully programmed not to disappoint.

Hence, it all brings us back to the previous point where Take-Two and Rockstar Games wanted more time to make sure they can deliver a game worth playing. Though it was not mentioned, there are a couple of games which didn’t actually hit its stride. This would include "Mass Effect: Andromeda" and even the celebrated "No Man's Sky."

Game developers ended up doing damage control for both IPs but most know that first impression lasts. To this day, patches are being rolled out but gamers continue to be unhappy.

This is perhaps what Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games are trying to avoid. Rather than develop updates to fix a large chunk of "Red Dead Redemption 2," the patches would be focused on adding content and addressing bugs which are unavoidable.

Gamers may be too stubborn to accept that fact but Zelnick and company know better. "Red Dead Redemption 2" has been pushed to the Spring of 2018 so gamers will just have to wait a little while longer.