'Real news' on Trump's Facebook page

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire August 19, 2015. Reuters/Brian Snyder

US President Donald Trump has launched his own news channel via Facebook as part of a fight against what he has decried as "fake news" about him. The news series highlights government achievement.

Trump had previously tweeted that "fake news" refused to report his administration’s successes. Delivering the "Weekly Update" on the president’s official Facebook page was conservative commentator Kayleigh McEnany.

"More great economic news on Friday," the former pro-Trump cable news commentator said. She was seated in front of a blue Trump-Pence themed wall.

The clip was reportedly filmed in Trump Tower. It outlines what the US leader had accomplished throughout the week. These include new policies introduced like the Raise Act.

The series also discussed the number of jobs Trump has created as well as veterans who he had honoured. McEnany said Americans deserve a raise and Trump is finally putting the American worker first.

“Real news”

In her sign-off, McEnany said “that is the real news.” She said in an RNC statement on Monday that she was eager to talk about Republican ideas and values and have significant discussions regarding issues affecting Americans.

She resigned last week as a CNN commentator, and has taken a new job as spokesperson for the Republican National Committee. McEnany’s kickoff was shared with over 22 million Facebook page followers as well as on Twitter. Trump's presidential campaign committee is listed as having paid for the news spot.

The post has earned both praise and criticism. It sets social media alight with some labelling the video as propaganda. Others took it positively and praised the president.

Former White House Communications director Nicole Wallace said it appeared Trump had given up on mainstream media. “He understands that the free media is going to ask difficult questions and they are going to press until they get the truth,” Wallace said on NBC.

Meanwhile, Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna Romney McDanie said McEnany will be invaluable to the RNC as it continues to support Trump and build on its majorities in congress. The RNC said that she would be working with a deputy national press secretary.

Referring to the Trump campaign's videos, RNC spokesman Ryan Mahoney said the tactic is not new. He pointed out that campaigns utilise videos to get their message out.

Last week, a similar clip was posted and featured Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. She has talked about the United States economy.

