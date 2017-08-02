Interview transcript features Trump calling Ivanka 'honey,' Jared Kushner a 'good boy'

Ivanka Trump takes her seat before the third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate between Republican US presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, October 19, 2016.

Ivanka Trump takes her seat before the third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate between Republican US presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, October 19, 2016. Reuters/Mike Blake

An interview transcript features US President Donald Trump calling his eldest daughter Ivanka “honey.” Meanwhile, he called Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner a “good boy.”

The couple both serve in the White House and were involved in chitchat between Trump and the editor of the Wall Street Journal. An interview transcript circulated Tuesday and Politico was able to get a copy the full text.

Trump expressed gratitude to Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief Gerard Baker for a positive editorial that praises Kushner for the disclosure of his contacts with Russians and other foreigners. The paper has not published an interview transcript, but it has circulated around the Journal newsroom and others in Washington and New York.

The first daughter stopped by the Oval Office during the interview and told Baker that she has heard about his visit and wanted to greet him. “And I liked your editorial today, very nice,” the transcript quotes Ivanka as saying.

Baker and Ivanka talked about their daughters, both named Arabella. Trump and Baker talked about golf and travel.

The president also discusses his own speech to the Boy Scouts, saying the organisation’s leader had called it “the greatest speech ever made to them.” A Wall Street Journal reporter suggested that the response to his speech the day before had been “mixed.”

Trump thrashed back and insisted that there was no mix there. He pointed out that it was a standing ovation from the time he walked out to the time he left.

The Wall Street Journal said it published the notable excerpts from the interview. “We saw no reason to publish the crosstalk that inevitably accompanies any conversation,” a WSJ spokesperson told Politico.

Meanwhile, MSNBC morning anchor Mika Brzezinski has tweeted that it’s time for Trump’s family members to get out of the way and let professionals run the White House. Her tweet comes as the White House faces yet another staffing controversy, the ousting of then communications director Anthony Scaramucci. He joined former press secretary Sean Spicer on the list of high-profile dismissals and resignations tied to Trump’s administration since January.

Scaramucci was relieved of his duties after new White House chief of staff John Kelly, who was given a “clean slate” after Scaramucci’s firing, was sworn in. On Tuesday, Ivanka tweeted about working alongside Kelly, saying it is something she looks forward to. The first daughter also called him a “true American hero.”

Read More:

Scaramucci dead: Harvard Law School apologises for alumni directory error

Labor's trust tax crackdown: What it means for wealthy individuals, small businesses

Washington Post/YouTube