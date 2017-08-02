Interview transcript features Trump calling Ivanka 'honey,' Jared Kushner a 'good boy'

By on
Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump takes her seat before the third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate between Republican US presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, October 19, 2016. Reuters/Mike Blake

An interview transcript features US President Donald Trump calling his eldest daughter Ivanka “honey.” Meanwhile, he called Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner a “good boy.”

The couple both serve in the White House and were involved in chitchat between Trump and the editor of the Wall Street Journal. An interview transcript circulated Tuesday and Politico was able to get a copy the full text.

Trump expressed gratitude to Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief Gerard Baker for a positive editorial that praises Kushner for the disclosure of his contacts with Russians and other foreigners. The paper has not published an interview transcript, but it has circulated around the Journal newsroom and others in Washington and New York.

The first daughter stopped by the Oval Office during the interview and told Baker that she has heard about his visit and wanted to greet him. “And I liked your editorial today, very nice,” the transcript quotes Ivanka as saying.

Baker and Ivanka talked about their daughters, both named Arabella. Trump and Baker talked about golf and travel.

The president also discusses his own speech to the Boy Scouts, saying the organisation’s leader had called it “the greatest speech ever made to them.” A Wall Street Journal reporter suggested that the response to his speech the day before had been “mixed.”

Trump thrashed back and insisted that there was no mix there. He pointed out that it was a standing ovation from the time he walked out to the time he left.

The Wall Street Journal said it published the notable excerpts from the interview. “We saw no reason to publish the crosstalk that inevitably accompanies any conversation,” a WSJ spokesperson told Politico.

Meanwhile, MSNBC morning anchor Mika Brzezinski has tweeted that it’s time for Trump’s family members to get out of the way and let professionals run the White House. Her tweet comes as the White House faces yet another staffing controversy, the ousting of then communications director Anthony Scaramucci. He joined former press secretary Sean Spicer on the list of high-profile dismissals and resignations tied to Trump’s administration since January.

Scaramucci was relieved of his duties after new White House chief of staff John Kelly, who was given a “clean slate” after Scaramucci’s firing, was sworn in. On Tuesday, Ivanka tweeted about working alongside Kelly, saying it is something she looks forward to. The first daughter also called him a “true American hero.”

Read More:

Scaramucci dead: Harvard Law School apologises for alumni directory error

Labor's trust tax crackdown: What it means for wealthy individuals, small businesses

Washington Post/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Commsec finds SA is now top-ranked on business investment
Visa to offer biometric payments to Aussies
Jobs in America: Trump approves additional 15,000 seasonal worker visas for foreign employees
Turnbull gov't to introduce a bill that will ensure employers are paying workers' super
Australia jobs: These occupations grab the biggest work-related tax deductions
Australia jobs: These occupations grab the biggest work-related tax deductions
No question mark over the world economy’s gain in momentum: IMF
No question mark over the world economy’s gain in momentum: IMF
More Business
What happened to Australia's proposed citizenship law
Science to soon discover various marijuana medical uses
Australia announces faster, more convenient visa application for Indians
Melbourne at risk of becoming 'Australia's most unliveable city'
Australia’s junk food problem and lack of traditional food culture worry experts; Over-processed foods displacing nutritious whole foods
Australia’s food industry focusing on profits, not nurturing good health
Antipsychotic drugs use in Australian children a grave issue
More News
Kyrie Irving Trade: Cavs would agree to Josh Jackson, Eric Bledsoe package
Brock Lesnar responds to Jon Jones: 'Be careful what you wish for'
Beloved Australian broadcaster Les Murray dies at 71
Max Verstappen apologises to Daniel Ricciardo for Hungarian GP collision
Andrew Bogut free agency: Four teams are vying for veteran big man
Andrew Bogut free agency: Four teams are vying for veteran big man
Paul George's agent against idea of LeBron James in Lakers uniform
Paul George's agent against idea of LeBron James in Lakers uniform
More Sports
Xplore Xslate R12 rugged tablet specs, price and details
Melbourne firm dismissed employee because she was pregnant, judge finds
Salaries are on their way up again as mining jobs are coming back in WA
Maingear R2 Razer Edition gaming desktop PC specs, price and release details
Apple to reportedly launch an all-new iPhone SE in August, ahead of iPhone 8 unveiling
Apple to reportedly launch an all-new iPhone SE in August, ahead of iPhone 8 unveiling
Steam sale: Get 10 chaotic PC games for just US$1 with the Anarchy Bundle
Steam sale: Get 10 chaotic PC games for just US$1 with the Anarchy Bundle
More Life
'The 100' season 5: All new arrivals may not be foes
'Outlander' season 3 reunion will be realistic and 'awkward'
'Star Wars: Rebels' season 4: What we know so far
Matthew McConaughey finds out about Sam Shepard’s death during red carpet interview
'America's Got Talent' 2017 'Judge Cuts 3' features guest judge Laverne Cox
'America's Got Talent' 2017 'Judge Cuts 3' recap [VIDEOS]
'Once Upon A Time' season 7: Grownup Gideon will be back
'Once Upon A Time' season 7: Gideon will be back
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car