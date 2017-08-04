Leaked transcript reveals how Trump-Turnbull January phone call really went

By on
Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull as the President of the World Bank Group Jim Yong Kim (R) looks on after the family picture on the first day of the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017. Reuters/Ludovic Marin/Pool

A leaked transcript of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and US President Donald Trump’s January phone call features the US leader saying his Australian counterpart is worse than he is. They were discussing about Australia’s policy of refusing refugees the right to land on its shores.

Trump initially complimented the policy, calling it a good idea and something America should also do. But he started to sound angry at the idea of having to take Australia’s refugees.

The POTUS said he hate taking these people, who he guaranteed are “bad.” He pointed out that they are not going to be good people.

Trump thought things could get worse. He suggested the refugees could “become the Boston Bomber in five years.”

At one point, Trump described himself as the “world’s greatest person” who does not want to let people into his country. He said he thinks of it as a horrible and disgusting deal.

“There is nothing more important in business or politics than a deal is a deal,” Turnbull insisted according to the transcript obtained by The Washington Post. He recognised that Trump could certainly say it was not a deal he specifically has done, but he must stick with it. He added the Australian government is unswerving with the principles set out in the executive order.

But Trump maintained it was a stupid deal and that it would make him look terrible. He thought he would be seen as a weak and ineffective leader in his first week, calling it a “killer.” He also called the deal "ridiculous", "rotten", and "stupid.”

He told Turnbull he enjoyed his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and much more, but the phone call between him and the prime minister was “the most unpleasant call all day.” Australia and America have always been close allies while Russia has been an aggressive adversary.

Based on the leaked transcript, Turnbull tried to shift the conversation to less controversial topics. Trump said it was “crazy,” and the call immediately ended after brief goodbyes.

News about Turnbull and Trump’s phone call made headlines earlier this year. But Trump has attacked the media for “fake news” over its reporting on the said conversation.

Trump even thanked the Australian prime minister for “telling the truth” about their “civil conversation.” When he and Turnbull met in New York in May, the two leaders had downplayed any difficulty during their phone call.

Read More:

Amazon is bringing jobs, investments and opportunities for Australian businesses

Sydney is fast becoming Asia-Pacific’s fintech hub

CBS News/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia jobs: These occupations grab the biggest work-related tax deductions
No question mark over the world economy’s gain in momentum: IMF
Commsec finds SA is now top-ranked on business investment
Visa to offer biometric payments to Aussies
Australian entrepreneur has a fintech solution to America's student debt crisis
Australian entrepreneur has a fintech solution to America's student debt crisis
Sydney is fast becoming Asia-Pacific’s fintech hub
Sydney is fast becoming Asia-Pacific’s fintech hub
More Business
What happened to Australia's proposed citizenship law
Science to soon discover various marijuana medical uses
Australia announces faster, more convenient visa application for Indians
Melbourne at risk of becoming 'Australia's most unliveable city'
Australia’s junk food problem and lack of traditional food culture worry experts; Over-processed foods displacing nutritious whole foods
Australia’s food industry focusing on profits, not nurturing good health
Antipsychotic drugs use in Australian children a grave issue
More News
Paul George's agent against idea of LeBron James in Lakers uniform
Kyrie Irving Trade: Cavs would agree to Josh Jackson, Eric Bledsoe package
Brock Lesnar responds to Jon Jones: 'Be careful what you wish for'
Beloved Australian broadcaster Les Murray dies at 71
Andrew Wiggins set to sign extension with Minnesota Timberwolves
Andrew Wiggins set to sign extension with Minnesota Timberwolves
Andrew Bogut free agency: Four teams are vying for veteran big man
Andrew Bogut free agency: Four teams are vying for veteran big man
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Power' season 4 episode 7 preview video
'Outlander' season 3: Picture of Jamie and Lord John Grey
'Teen Wolf' season 6B 'Raw Talent' spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Aug. 4
'Game of Thrones' season 7 episode 4: Daenerys tired of clever plans
'Game of Thrones' season 7 episode 4: No clever plans
'Poldark' season 3 episode 9 preview video: Ross has battles to fight
‘Poldark’ season 3 episode 9 preview video
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car