Melania Trump to travel on her own and meet Prince Harry

Melania Trump announced in a statement last week that she will make her first official solo trip to a foreign country. The United States first lady will lead the delegation to Prince Harry's Invictus Games, which will be held in Toronto, Canada on September 23 to 30.

FLOTUS’ spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham has confirmed that US President Donald Trump’s wife will meet the royal. Trump said she was "heartened" by the success of the games so far. She will support 90 American athletes competing.

"In just two short years, the Invictus Games have allowed thousands of injured and wounded servicemen and women from many different countries to participate in adaptive sports competitions, something that should be lauded and supported worldwide," she said in a statement. According to her, she is honoured to represent the US at the Invictus Games 2017.

The international media are hoping Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle, will be in attendance, too. When asked if Trump will meet her, "Stay tuned," Grisham told USA TODAY.

Trump has already made trips to many countries, albeit accompanying her husband. She visited Saudi Arabia, Israel, Belgium and Italy in May and accompanied the president in Poland and Germany earlier this month. She has also visited France for Bastille Day celebrations.

Her trip to Canada is viewed as relatively early in her husband's administration. Former US First Lady Michelle Obama waited 15 months before her first international trip to Mexico.

Former FLOTUS Laura Bush, on the other hand, waited 16 months before she ventured overseas officially as first lady. She took a 10-day trip to France, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

Harry meets Melania

Trump will not be the first FLOTUS Harry has met. In 2013, he met Obama when he made a surprise visit to the White House during a seven-day tour that started in Washington.

In 2015, Harry and Obama had tea with the latter’s teen daughters at Kensington Palace. At that time, they were on a private trip to London.

Over 550 wounded servicemen and women from 17 allied nations are expected to participate in the upcoming Toronto Invictus Games. During the games, several participants compete in para-Olympic style activities like archery, indoor rowing, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming and wheelchair basketball.

Harry has spent 10 years in the British Army and made championing military veterans and wounded warriors one of his key charity efforts. The Britain's prince started Invictus Games in 2014.

Read More:

JK Rowling faces backlash as unedited clip shows Trump greeting disabled child

Lengthy delays at Australian airports after ‘Islamic-inspired terrorism’ plots

Newsy/YouTube