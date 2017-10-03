'Ray Donovan' season 5 episode 9 spoilers: Ray hunts Sam's problem source

"Ray Donovan" starring Kerris Dorsey as Bridget Donovan, Liev Schreiber as Raymond "Ray" Donovan, Eddie Marsan as Terrence "Terry" Donovan, Pooch Hall as Daryll Donovan, Jon Voight as Mickey Donovan and Dash Mihok as Brendan "Bunchy" Donovan, will have a new episode that will air in Australia on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Sunday, Oct. 8 in the US. The episode's title is "Mister Lucky." It will feature Ray hunting down the source of Sam's (Susan Sarandon) problem.

Spoiler alert: This article has additional 'Ray Donovan' 2017 spoilers. Read on if you want to know more about what happens in 'Mister Lucky.'

According to Showtime's website, "Ray Donovan" season 5, episode 9 will show Ray being put in the spotlight, no thanks to Natalie's (Lili Simmons) fame. Unfortunately, this will put his career in jeopardy. Ray will also hunt down Sam's problem source. As for Bridget, she'll take Smitty's (Graham Rogers) problem into her own hands. Meanwhile, Daryll and Mickey will celebrate because their movie received the greenlight. Plus, Terry will prepare to leave behind the Fite Club for good and Bunchy will get in a situation that is beyond his control.

'Mister Lucky' director, writer and guest stars

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) lists the following as guest stars in "Mister Lucky": Orson Chaplin as Freddy, Zackary Arthur as Freddy Jr, Jake Busey as Acid Man, Katlynn Simone as Maia, Donald Faison as Antoine A'Shawn Anderson, Stephane Nicoli as a Voyeur, Mark Roman as Street Performer Lt. Frank, Keir O'Donnell as George and Ryan Radis as Beckett. They will be joined by other "Ray Donovan" cast members Steven Bauer as Avi Rudin and Devon Bagby as Conor Donovan. Guy Ferland directed this episode, which was written by Sean Conway.

'Ray Donovan' episodes: 'Horses' and 'Bob the Builder'

The episode before "Mister Lucky" was "Horses," which aired in the US on Oct. 1. It was written by William Wheeler and directed by Zetna Fuentes. It showed Ray pursuing a dark mission in New York as part of a last-ditch medical trial. Meanwhile, Abby (Paula Malcomson) turned to Bridget and Terry to help her make her toughest decision.

The "Ray Donovan" series airs on Tuesdays at 8:30 pm on the Showcase Channel in Australia. It also airs in the US on Showtime at 9 pm ET/PT during Sundays. The episode after "Mister Lucky" is "Bob the Builder" which airs in the US on Oct. 15 and in Australia on Oct. 17. Stay tuned for "Ray Donovan" spoilers in the next few weeks.

Watch 'Ray Donovan 5' videos below:

Source: Ray Donovan/YouTube