'Ray Donovan' season 5 'Shelley Duvall' spoilers: Abby’s decision shocks her family

The "Ray Donovan" cast, including Paula Malcomson as Abby Donovan, Jon Voight as Mickey Donovan, Liev Schreiber as Raymond "Ray" Donovan, Kerris Dorsey as Bridget Donovan, Pooch Hall as Daryll Donovan, Steven Bauer as Avi Rudin, Eddie Marsan as Terrence "Terry" Donovan, Devon Bagby as Conor Donovan and Dash Mihok as Brendan "Bunchy" Donovan, will have new episode that will air in Australia on Tuesday, Sept. 19 and Sunday, Sept. 17 in the US. The episode's title is "Shelley Duvall." It will show Abby making a shocking decision.

Spoiler alert: This article has 'Ray Donovan' 2017 spoilers. Read on if you want to know more about what happens in 'Shelley Duvall.'

"Ray Donovan" season 5, episode 6 will show Abby shocking her family with a surprising decision, according to the official website of Showtime, where the series is aired in the US. Meanwhile, Terry will visit Bridget and will also get a surprise of his own when he discovers the truth. As for Ray, he will run interference with Natalie (Lili Simmons).

Elsewhere, Mickey gets embroiled in someone else's war when he tries to set Bunchy free. Plus, Sam (Susan Sarandon) will show Ray that she's willing to go to great lengths to protect her empire. Click here to see Showtime's slideshow of photos from the episode. "Ray Donovan" also airs in Australia on Foxtel.

'Shelley Duvall' guest stars, director and writer

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the guest stars that will appear in this episode are Ryan Babcock as Ryan Smith (Inmate), Jeff Bosley as Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Agent #1, Ryan Dorsey as Dime Bag, Conroe Brooks as James P. - car clerk, Emmet Flores as an inmate, Eddie J. Fernandez as a Mexican drug dealer, Michel Gill as Doug Landry and Michelle Kim as Emily Chu. They will be joined by Graham Rogers as Smitty, Frederick Lawrence as DEA Agent #3, Michael McGrady as Frank Barnes, Keir O'Donnell as George, Kailyn Orta as Daycare Kid and Peter Lucas as The Man. This episode was directed by Michael Uppendahl and written by David Sonnenborn and Miki Johnson.

'Ray Donovan' episodes

The episodes before "Shelley Duvall" were "Sold," which aired on Aug. 27 in the US and "Shabbos Goy," which aired on Sept. 10. "Sold" featured Bridget telling her boyfriend about Ray. Meanwhile, "Ray Donovan" season 5, episode 5 "Shabbos Goy" showed Bridget trying to reconcile with Smitty (Graham Rogers).

The "Ray Donovan" series airs in Australia at 8:30 pm every Tuesday on Foxtel. It also airs on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT in the US on Showtime. The episode after "Shelley Duvall" is "If I Should Fall from Grace with God," which will air on Sept. 24 in the US and on Sept. 26 in Australia. Stay tuned for more updates about the Donovan family in the coming weeks.

Watch 'Ray Donovan 5' videos below:

Ray Donovan/YouTube