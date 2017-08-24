'Ray Donovan' season 5 'Sold' spoilers: Bridget tells her boyfriend about Ray

The "Ray Donovan" cast, including Kerris Dorsey as Bridget Donovan, Jon Voight as Mickey Donovan, Devon Bagby as Conor Donovan, Paula Malcomson as Abby Donovan, Pooch Hall as Daryll Donovan, Eddie Marsan as Terrence "Terry" Donovan, Dash Mihok as Brendan "Bunchy" Donovan, Steven Bauer as Avi Rudin and Liev Schreiber as Raymond "Ray" Donovan, will have an upcoming episode in Australia on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Sunday, Aug. 27 in the US. The episode's title is "Sold." It will feature Bridget telling her boyfriend about who her dad really is.

Spoiler alert: This update contains additional 'Ray Donovan' 2017 spoilers. Read on if you want to know more about what happens in 'Sold.'

According to the show's official website, "Ray Donovan" season 5, episode 4 will show Bridget confiding in her boyfriend and telling him who her father is and what he is capable of doing. Meanwhile, Mickey who has been busy with his screenwriting dreams, will get pulled into a fix for Daryll's star client. Elsewhere, Abby begins with the construction of the new bar. As for Bunchy, his quest for independence will not be successful this time. Plus, Terry tries to win back Maureen and Ray looks for a solution for his problem with Abby. "Sold" airs in the US on Showtime and in Australia on Foxtel.

'Sold' guest stars

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) lists the following actors and actresses as guest stars in this episode: Lili Simmons as Natalie James, Michael McGrady as Frank Barnes, Iris Braydon as a nurse, Tara Buck as Maureen Dougherty, Orson Chaplin as Freddy, Ryan Dorsey as Dime Bag, Japheth Gordon as Officer Stallworth and David Kency as Kwame. They will be joined by other stars such as Brandon Wilson as Ian, Josh Latzer as a male cop, Afsheen Olyaie as an ACA agent, Keir O'Donnell as George, Dalia Phillips as a receptionist, Graham Rogers as Smitty, Ryan Radis as Beckett, Steve Trzaska as a railhead employee, MQ Tran as Megan, Wally Schrass as Ben and Johnny Sneed as Dr Friedman.

'Ray Donovan' episodes

The episode prior to "Sold" was "Dogwalker," which aired in the US on Aug. 20. It was written by Sean Conway and directed by John Dahl. It showed Ray fixing Natalie's mess. It can be recalled that in the episode titled "Las Vegas" (air date: Aug. 13), Natalie hired Ray to clean up something in her life. He also struggled with the completion of his anger management sessions. On top of that, he found it hard to reconnect with his family. Meanwhile, Terry visited Conor at military school when he wasn't able to reach Maureen. As for Bunchy, he stumbled upon a business opportunity that could possibly provide long-term for both Maria and Teresa (Alyssa Diaz). Plus, Frank Barnes' (Michael McGrady) surprise visit to Mickey threatened to make him slip back into a violent life.

The "Ray Donovan" series airs every Tuesday at 8.30 pm on Foxtel in Australia. It also airs on Showtime in the US every Sunday at 9-10 pm ET/PT. The episodes after "Sold" are "Shabbos Goy" (air date: Sept. 10), "Shelley Duvall" (Sept. 17) and "If I Should Fall from Grace with God" (Sept. 24). Stay tuned for more updates about the series in the coming weeks.

Watch 'Ray Donovan 5' videos below:

Source: Ray Donovan/YouTube