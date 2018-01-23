Rafael Nadal vs Marin Cilic live stream: Watch Australian Open online

Tennis - Australian Open - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 21, 2018. Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his match against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina. Reuters / Thomas Peter

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal will square off against World No. 6 Marin Cilic Tuesday in the quarter-final of the 2018 Australian Open at the Rod Laver arena. Nadal owns a career 5-1 head-to-head record against Cilic, with the most recent victory coming in the semi-finals of last year's Shanghai Masters.

Nadal hasn't lost to Cilic since the semi-final of the China Open in 2009. Needless to say, Nadal enters the match as a strong favourite. Nadal is trying to become only the third player in history to win all four Grand Slams twice or more. The Spaniard won his only title at Melbourne Park in 2009. A year ago, he pushed arch rival Roger Federer to a five-set classic in the final but couldn't pull through. 

Cilic stands in the way of a potential Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal final on Sunday. And Goran Ivanisevic, who coached his fellow Croatian for years, believes Cilic has the tools to upset Nadal. “He’s one of the best players the past couple of years but Rafa is going to be tough for him.

"Rafa is looking strong, hitting the ball well and the only chance for Cilic to win is if he’s extra aggressive and he needs to serve well. If he doesn’t serve well, there’s no chance. That’s a very risky game but this court is very fast, for me it is now the fastest Grand Slam. (Tuesday) night is perfect conditions, no sun, no wind," said the former Wimbledon champion, via ausopen.com, the official website of the tournament.

Former Australian World No. 1 Mark Philippoussis backed Ivanisevic’s sentiment that Cilic could spoil the dream Sunday finale. “Honestly I think Cilic. He’s a guy who has the game, has the physique and has the belief against those guys. Every match he’s gotten stronger and stronger. He has been here before. You need someone who’s got the weapons to hurt the top guys, but also has that self-belief. He’s one of those guys, you know, No.6 in the world. That’s going to be an exciting match to watch," said Philippoussis, a runner-up at the 1998 US Open and 2003 Wimbledon. 

The winner of Rafael Nadal vs Marin Cilic will meet rising British star Kyle Edmund in the first semi-final on Thursday. The unseeded Edmund upset World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov in the earlier quarter-final on Tuesday. 2018 Australian Open live streaming, Rafael Nadal vs Marin Cilic live streaming, Nadal vs Cilic live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Rafael Nadal vs Marin Cilic live stream: Watch Tennis online
Quarter-final 
Start time: 7 p.m. Tuesday (Local Time, AEDT), 3 a.m. (ET), 8 a.m. (GMT)
On TV: Channel 7 (Australia), ESPN 2 (USA), Eurosport, BBC (UK)
2018 Australian Open live stream:
7Pus (Australia), WatchESPN (USA), Watch Eurosport (UK)

