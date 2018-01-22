2018 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic crashes out, Hyeon Chung advances

By @saihoops on
Novak Djokovic, 2018 Australian Open, Hyeon Chung
Tennis - Australian Open - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 22, 2018. South Korea's Chung Hyeon with Serbia's Novak Djokovic after Chung Hyeon wins the match. Reuters / Edgar Su

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic crashed out of the 2018 Australian Open Monday after suffering a 6-7, 5-7, 6-7 loss to unseeded South Korean Hyeon Chung in a fourth-round match. Chung will now face unseeded American Tennys Sandgren in the quarter-final on Wednesday.  

Djokovic, the most successful Australian Open champion in the Open Era, was playing his first competitive tennis tournament since last year's Wimbledon after skipping the second half of 2017 with an elbow injury. Djokovic had troubles with his elbow during the straight sets loss to Chung.

The Serb took a medical time-out at the end of the first set to get treatment on his injured right elbow. Despite the injury, Djokovic lasted three hours and 21 minutes against Chung in a back-and-forth encounter. After the match, Djokovic acknowledged that he was compromised by the injury and unable to close break points. 

2018 Australian Open: Elbow injury derails Djokovic 

“It's frustrating, of course, when you have that much time and you don't heal properly. But it is what it is. There is some kind of a reason behind all of this. I'm just trying my best obviously because I love this sport. I enjoy training. I enjoy getting myself better, hoping that I can get better, perform and compete. Today was one of those days where, unfortunately, it was too much to deal with," Djokovic told reporters after the loss, via The Telegraph

Meanwhile, Chung revealed the bitter-sweet emotions of beating his childhood idol in the biggest victory of his career. “It’s a dream come true tonight. I’m really just happy. When I was young I was just trying to copy Novak because he is my idol. I’m just honoured to play with Novak again.”

Hyeon Chung is in line for a potential semi-final showdown against defending champion Roger Federer. The 21-year-old Chung continues to build steam since his monumental win at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in November. Several tennis analysts consider Chung as part of the next wave of stars in the sport that also includes Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Denis Shapovalov and Nick Kyrgios, among others.

Related
Join the Discussion
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
More Business
Trump told reporters: 'I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed'
Qatari royal claims being held against his will in UAE
UKIP leader's girlfriend apologises after 'tiny brain' comments about Meghan Markle
Facebook announces changes to News Feed to ensure users' time is well-spent
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
More News
Lonzo Ball injury update: Lakers guard to miss extended period
CM Punk will get another UFC fight, confirms Dana White
Novak Djokovic vs Hyeon Chung live stream: Watch Australian Open online
Roger Federer vs Marton Fucsovics live stream: Watch Australian Open online
2018 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic crashes out, Hyeon Chung advances
2018 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic crashes out, Hyeon Chung advances
Super Bowl LII: New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4
Super Bowl LII: New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Rian Johnson teases Jedi books
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4 mid-season trailer released
Sam Heughan releases new video
‘Outlander’ season 3 soundtrack preview released
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Jan. 22-26: Anna's court verdict is revealed
'Coronation Street' Jan. 22-26 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Leaked scene description
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Scenes from the crypt
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car