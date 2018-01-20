2018 Australian Open: Hyeon Chung upsets Alexander Zverev in third round

By @saihoops on
Hyeon Chung
Tennis - Australian Open - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 20, 2018. Hyeon Chung of South Korea reacts after winning against Alexander Zverev of Germany. Reuters / Thomas Peter

World No. 58 Hyeon Chung upset World No. 4 Alexander Zverev Saturday in the third round of the 2018 Australian Open at the Rod Laver arena. The 21-year-old from South Korea had beaten Zverev's older brother, Mischa, in the first round last Tuesday. 

Zverev, one of the rising stars of tennis, couldn't keep his emotions in check during the 5-7, 7-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 defeat to Chung. The young German fumed at the umpire for not turning on the lights in the fourth season. During the fifth set, after going down a double break, Zverev smashed his racket to the ground and received a code violation for code violation for racket abuse.

In November, Chung defeated Russia's Andrey Rublev to win the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals. Chung avoided a clash with Zverev at the event since the German qualified for the senior ATP Finals in London. After Saturday's game, Zverev praised Chung's explosive game and compared the South Korean to Rafael Nadal.

“(Today was) similar (to last year's Nadal),” said Zverev, who lost to Nadal at the same juncture of last year's Australian Open. "You know, obviously in this one I was the favourite. In the one with Nadal, I wasn't. But game-wise this was not a bad match. He's 50-whatever in the world. But this was a top-10 level match from the start till the end of the fourth set, and for him until the end. You know, rankings sometimes lie. The way he was playing, it was definitely not whatever he is ranked," added Zverev, via The Express.

Meanwhile, Chung thanked his training team after the biggest victory of his young career. "It was a really tough game against Alex Zverev. I'm just trying to play 100% and that was the key today. Training in Thailand, with my team -- they’re always with me in bad times, good times, and I’m so thankful. Today was a really tough match. I know he’s a really good player and we know how to play each other. I just tried to play 100 per cent," said Chung during the post-match interview. 

The 2018 Australian Open rolls on Sunday with a fourth-round match pitting World No. 1 Rafael Nadal against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman. Chung will face Novak Djokovic in Monday's fourth-round match. 

Join the Discussion
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
More Business
Trump told reporters: 'I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed'
Qatari royal claims being held against his will in UAE
UKIP leader's girlfriend apologises after 'tiny brain' comments about Meghan Markle
Facebook announces changes to News Feed to ensure users' time is well-spent
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
More News
2018 Australian Open: Hyeon Chung upsets Alexander Zverev in third round
Roger Federer vs Richard Gasquet live stream: Watch Australian Open online
Novak Djokovic vs Albert Ramos Vinolas live stream: Watch Australian Open online
2018 NBA All-Star Game: Stephen Curry, LeBron James named captains
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: First scene leaks
‘The Walking Dead’: Norman Reedus on Chandler Riggs exit
'Coronation Street' Jan. 19 spoilers
‘Outlander’ season 4: Production designer teases Jamie and Claire cabin
'General Hospital' spoilers for Jan. 19: Anna has an unexpected visitor
'General Hospital' Jan. 19 spoilers
‘Supernatural’ 13x10 spoilers, review: ‘Wayward Sisters’ features fierce women and plot twist
‘Supernatural’ 13x10 spoilers, review: ‘Wayward Sisters’ features fierce women and plot twist
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car