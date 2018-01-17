2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal storms into third round

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal stormed into the third round of the 2018 Australian Open Wednesday with a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) victory over Argentinian World No. 52 Leonardo Mayer. Nadal improved his career head-to-head record over Mayer to 5-0, which also includes a third round win at the 2017 US Open.

Nadal withstood a spirited performance from Mayer, who pushed the Spaniard to a tiebreaker in the third set. During their US Open match, Mayer won the first set until Nadal's game clicked into gear. After that victory, Nadal went onto win his third US Open title and 16th overall Grand Slam.

“It’s an important victory for me, a tough opponent. Leonardo is a player with big potential, he hits the ball so strong. I had to hit some great shots in the tie-break. I’m happy to be in the third round. For my team and my family this tournament is the favourite of the year so I want to stay as long as possible," Nadal said after the victory, via The Guardian.

At this stage, reigning champion Roger Federer is favoured slightly over Nadal due to his recent success at hard court events. However, Nadal faces the easiest draw among top seeds and has a realistic chance to add Grand Slam title No. 17 to his trophy cabinet before the end of the month. The second-seeded Federer will face Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in his second round match on Thursday.

Rafael Nadal, 31, will now face World No. 30 Damir Dzumhur in his third round match on Friday. Bosnia's Dzumhur had defeated Australian John Millman 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to clinch a berth in the Round of 32. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates on the 2018 Australian Open.