Rafael Nadal vs Andrey Rublev live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online

Sept 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain hits to Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine (not pictured) in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. USA TODAY Sports / Robert Deutsch

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal will face Russian teenager Andrey Rublev in the quarter-final of the 2017 US Open on Wednesday. Nadal is one victory away from setting up a potential semi-final clash against arch nemesis Roger Federer, who will play 2009 US Open winner Juan Martín del Potro on the same day.

Rublev, the youngest US Open quarterfinalist since Andy Roddick in 2001, has put the tennis world on notice at Flushing Meadows by reaching the Round of 8 while dropping just one set. He registered straight set victories against World No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov and World No. 14 David Goffin en route his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final. Ranked No. 53 in the world, Rublev believes he has "nothing to lose" in a showdown against his childhood idol in Nadal. 

"When I was kid, it was the first thing that I saw. I was, like, completely thinking that he’s my idol. I was watching every match. Still, Nadal. He was my idol. I was buying the same clothes as him, all the new collections. I was trying to copy. Yeah, I think these two players, Safin and Nadal, was always my favourite ones. I liked Federer also always. But, I don’t know, I was not trying to copy with the clothes. Safin and Nadal I was trying to copy always, and Federer I just like him," said Rublev on the eve of the quarter-final.  

Nadal piled pressure onto Rublev by rubbishing the notion that he has nothing to lose. "Of course he’s young, but at the same time, he’s in quarterfinals. He has a chance to be in the semi-finals for the first time of his career, and I have been there couple of times.

"So of course he has things to lose. And of course I have things to lose and things to win. But I tell you one thing, no, this sport is about victory. This is not about defeats. No, at the end of your career, nobody remember your defeats, your losses. People remember the victories," said Nadal, who won his first Grand Slam title, the 2005 French Open, two days after his 19th birthday. 

While Nadal and Federer tackle Rublev and Juan Martin del Potro in their respective quarter-final matches, Spanish World No. 19 Pablo Carreno Busta and South African Kevin Anderson have already set up the other semi-final. Barring a major upset, Nadal or Federer are likely to prevail on Sunday. Rafael Nadal vs Andrey Rublev live streaming, 2017 US Open live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

2017 US Open live stream: Rafael Nadal vs Andrey Rublev
Round of 8
Start time: 3:15 a.m. Thursday (AEST), 1:15 p.m. (Local Time, ET)
On TV: ESPN (Australia), ESPN, ESPN 2 (USA)
Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), Watch ESPN (USA)

