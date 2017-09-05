Roger Federer vs Philipp Kohlschreiber live stream: Watch US Open online

Tennis - US Open - New York, U.S. - August 29, 2017 - Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Frances Tiafoe of the United States during their first round match.

Tennis - US Open - New York, U.S. - August 29, 2017 - Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Frances Tiafoe of the United States during their first round match. Reuters / Shannon Stapleton

World No. 3 Roger Federer will face German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber in the fourth-round of the 2017 US Open on Monday evening (Tuesday in Australia). After being pushed to five sets in his two opening round wins, Federer bounced back with a comprehensive straight sets victory over Feliciano Lopez in the Round of 32.

Federer owns a career 11-0 head-to-head record against Kohlschreiber. Despite a commanding record over Kohlschreiber, Federer isn't willing to underestimate the German. "Look, I know Philipp very well. I’ve practised with him a ton. (I have) had some good matches against him in the past. Played him here a few years back, first round or second round. Two years ago I played him actually with the structure, I remember," said Federer, via The Telegraph.

Kohlschreiber hasn't challenged the mighty Federer since they met in the Round of 16 at the 2015 Basel Open. In the same year, Federer beat Kohlschreiber in straight sets at the US Open.

"Yeah, and he’s a good player. Got great rotation on the ball. Plays with a lot of topspin. Has a nice one-handed backhand, which I love to see, of course. He seems in good shape. He’s in good physical condition always. Prides himself on working hard. It’s different playing him in a first round than in a fourth round. I’m sure he has also gained confidence. He won his matches in a nice way. So we’ll see what happens," Federer said on the eve of his Round of 16 match.

Rafael Nadal and Federer, the two overwhelming favourites to prevail in Sunday's championship round, have shrugged off early rustiness and are primed to meet in Friday's semi-final. Nadal will have his hands full against the in-form Alexandr Dolgopolov in Monday's fourth-round tie.

If Roger Federer can get past Kohlschreiber, the Swiss Master will face either No. 6 seed Dominic Thiem or 2009 US Open champion Juan Martín del Potro in the quarter-final. Roger Federer vs Philipp Kohlschreiber live streaming, 2017 US Open live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

2017 US Open live stream: Roger Federer vs Philipp Kohlschreiber

Round of 16

Start time: 9 a.m. Tuesday (AEST), 7 p.m. (Local Time, ET)

On TV: ESPN (Australia), ESPN, ESPN 2 (USA)

Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), Watch ESPN (USA)