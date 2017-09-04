Rafael Nadal vs Alexandr Dolgopolov live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online

Sep 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain serves against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina (not pictured) on day six of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Sep 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain serves against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina (not pictured) on day six of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal will face World No. 64 Alexandr Dolgopolov in the fourth-round of the 2017 US Open on Monday. Nadal, in hot pursuit of his first US Open title since 2013, owns a 6-2 career head-to-head record against Dolgopolov, the seasoned Ukrainian.

Dolgopolov, the in-form player of the tournamnent, has won the last six sets he's played against Tomas Berdych and Viktor Troicki. On the eve of his match against Nadal, Dolgopolov claimed he wasn't intimidated by the 15-time Grand Slam champion.

"It’s not any different. I’m not a young player anymore. I don’t think I’m going to get intimidated by the No. 1 player or the stadium or the occasion. If I’m comfortable, I’m healthy. I’ll just go there and try to win, because I beat him in three sets, but obviously a five-set match, only thing that worries me is staying mentally there and physically next to him, because he’s really strong physically, I think. Game-wise, you know, I’ll have a plan. Hopefully I can execute it and give him problems," said Dolgopolov, a former World No. 13.

Nadal and Roger Federer, the two favourites to hoist the trophy on Sunday, have shrugged off early rustiness and are primed to collide in Friday's semi-final. If Nadal can get past Dolgopolov, the Spaniard would face either David Goffin or Andrey Rublev in the quarter-final. Federer will face either No. 6 seed Dominic Thiem or 2009 US Open champion Juan Martín del Potro in the Round of 8. Federer, meanwhile, will have his hands full against German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber in Monday's (Tuesday in Australia) fourth-round match.

Nadal ran into a spot of bother Saturday against Argentine Leonardo Mayer but managed to stay on course. After his a 6-7(3-7), 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 victory, the Spaniard acknowledged that he was yet to hit his best form.

"It was a tough situation for a set and I had some break points against me early in the second. I fought, I was there mentally and then I started to play much better. I must improve on the forehand. At the end of the match I was creating more space, but at the beginning I failed to convert several chances with my forehand." Rafael Nadal vs Alexandr Dolgopolov live streaming, 2017 US Open live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

2017 US Open live stream: Rafael Nadal vs Alexandr Dolgopolov

Round of 16

Start time: 2:15 a.m. Tuesday (AEST), 12:15 p.m. (Local Time, ET)

On TV: ESPN (Australia), ESPN, ESPN 2 (USA)

Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), Watch ESPN (USA)