Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip reportedly host family get-together for platinum wedding anniversary

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wave to guests attending the Patron's Lunch on the Mall, an event to mark her 90th birthday, in London, June 12, 2016. Reuters/Bruce Adams

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary Monday. They will reportedly grace a small family get-together at Windsor Castle.

Its website notes that Windsor Castle will be closed all day. It is expected that the royal family will have as much privacy as possible.

The Queen and Prince Philip's four children will likely be in attendance- Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Charles has just celebrated his 69th birthday this week.

Other members of the royal family expected to attend the private dinner are the Queen’s older grandchildren, including Princes William and Harry. William's wife Kate Middleton, who is pregnant with their third baby, might be in attendance too.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips will also likely join Elizabeth and Philip’s anniversary dinner, as will Zara's husband Mike Tindall and Peter's wife Autumn Phillips. It was unclear if Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle will join the platinum wedding anniversary celebration.

Ahead of the celebration, images were released showing the royal couple. According to BBC News, the images are part of a series by celebrity photographer Matt Holyoak.

In the photo, Elizabeth wears a cream dress from Angela Kelly, her dressmaker of the last 15 years.  The photo shows the couple in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, pictured against a platinum-textured backdrop. The queen is the first monarch in British history to celebrate a platinum wedding anniversary.

Elizabeth and Philip first met at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth in 1939. The Queen was 13-years-old at that time.

When she was still a Princess, her Majesty had shared an insight into their courtship. In a letter to author Betty Shew, she supposedly confirmed that they would dance together at nightclubs Ciro's and Quaglino's in London. Shew was writing a book called Royal Wedding as a souvenir of their marriage.

They started writing letters to each other before eventually becoming formally engaged in 1947, following her 21st birthday. They tied the knot later in the same year. The pair married at Westminster Abbey in London on November 20, 1947.

There have been claims that Philip cheated on the Queen, and he allegedly took a mystery woman on to the royal yacht Britannia. None of the claims about Philip were ever proven, Daily Mail notes. At their 50th wedding anniversary, the queen described her husband as "quite simply my strength and stay all these years.”

