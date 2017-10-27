Palace announces opportunity to work for William, Kate and Harry

Britain's Prince William (R), the Duke of Cambridge, his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry (L).

Britain's Prince William (R), the Duke of Cambridge, his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry (L). Reuters/Francois Mori/Pool

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry are hiring a senior communications officer. It is a full-time work and a fixed term, maternity cover contract.

Kensington Palace has posted about the opportunity to do social media for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Harry. “We require a Senior Communications Officer to support the work TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and HRH Prince Henry of Wales on a Maternity Cover contract,” the announcement reads. The role will require 37.5 hours of work per week.

The person who will be hired for the job will manage daily news flow to the press and communicate with audiences on traditional, digital and social media. Drafting and circulating Press Lines are an essential part of the job as noted by the palace.

Moreover, the work involves organising and giving press briefings as well as handling out hour's media enquiries. The communications officer will also do researches for special projects and contribute to strategic discussions.

Applicants are required to have extensive experience within communications, marketing or media. They should also possess a relevant degree or equivalent qualification.

“The ability to make decisions, using integrity and judgment whilst exercising caution is also an essential requisite for the job, as is the ability to handle sensitive information with tact and discretion at all times,” the job posting further reads. The job ad does not include information about how long the position would last and how much would be the salary. Application for the vacancy closed on Thursday.

It is expected that the job will involve handling sensitive material involving Duchess Kate, who is expecting her third child in April. She recently resumed her public engagements after spending more than a month suffering from a pregnancy issue called hyperemesis gravidarum.

The vacancy from the Households of TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and HRH Prince Henry of Wales is the latest opportunity to work with the young British royals. It comes as Middleton’s new right-hand woman, Catherine Quinn, took over from the Duchess' former private secretary Rebecca Priestley, née Deacon. Earlier this month, the latter obtained a special honour for her services to the royal household.

Priestley was given the Royal Victorian Order at a Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony on Wednesday. The recognition was presented to her by Prince William. The honour is being given to people who have personally served Her Majesty or the monarchy.