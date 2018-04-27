Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018.

The third royal baby has a name. Kensington Palace has announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third child is named Louis Arthur Charles.

The days-old infant’s full title is His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. He was born in London on April 23 at 11:01 a.m. local time.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/4DUwsLv5JQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2018

His first name perhaps was a surprise to bettors, but not his second. According to gambling company Ladbrokes, Arthur was tipped to be the favourite. It is not only a classic British name, it was also the middle name of Queen Elizabeth’s father, the late King George VI.

Louis and Arthur are also the names of his father, whose full name is William Arthur Philip Louis. His older brother, Prince George, also has Louis in his name (George Alexander Louis). Charles is, of course, his grandfather’s name.

Louis is pronounced the same as William pronounces his fourth name, as loo-ee. Although many British people pronounce the name like Lewis, enunciating the s, the name is French in origin and therefore is pronounced without the s.

As the third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis is fifth in line to the throne, bumping uncle Prince Harry from the line of succession. He follows his grandfather, Prince Charles; his dad, Prince William; his elder brother, Prince George; and his elder sister Princess Charlotte.

Prince Louis is the first prince in British royal history who did not displace his elder sister in the line of succession at birth. When he was born on Monday, Charlotte made history as the only female heir who wasn’t bumped down by the arrival of a younger brother.

In other news, while mum Kate was recuperating from childbirth at home, dad William attended the Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday. It was apparent that the third-time dad had been struggling to stay awake during the service. The adorable moment was captured on video and posted by People on Twitter.

Updated April 27, 2018, 12:23 a.m. AEST to add the pronunciation of the new prince's first name.