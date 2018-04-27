Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name

By @chelean on
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018.
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018. Reuters/Henry Nicholls

The third royal baby has a name. Kensington Palace has announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third child is named Louis Arthur Charles.

The days-old infant’s full title is His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. He was born in London on April 23 at 11:01 a.m. local time.

 

 

His first name perhaps was a surprise to bettors, but not his second. According to gambling company Ladbrokes, Arthur was tipped to be the favourite. It is not only a classic British name, it was also the middle name of Queen Elizabeth’s father, the late King George VI.

Louis and Arthur are also the names of his father, whose full name is William Arthur Philip Louis. His older brother, Prince George, also has Louis in his name (George Alexander Louis). Charles is, of course, his grandfather’s name.

Louis is pronounced the same as William pronounces his fourth name, as loo-ee. Although many British people pronounce the name like Lewis, enunciating the s, the name is French in origin and therefore is pronounced without the s.

As the third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis is fifth in line to the throne, bumping uncle Prince Harry from the line of succession. He follows his grandfather, Prince Charles; his dad, Prince William; his elder brother, Prince George; and his elder sister Princess Charlotte.

Prince Louis is the first prince in British royal history who did not displace his elder sister in the line of succession at birth. When he was born on Monday, Charlotte made history as the only female heir who wasn’t bumped down by the arrival of a younger brother.

In other news, while mum Kate was recuperating from childbirth at home, dad William attended the Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday. It was apparent that the third-time dad had been struggling to stay awake during the service. The adorable moment was captured on video and posted by People on Twitter.

Updated April 27, 2018, 12:23 a.m. AEST to add the pronunciation of the new prince's first name.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Black men arrested at Starbucks: ‘We were there for only 2 minutes’
Queen Elizabeth’s ‘sincere wish’ at CHOGM: Prince Charles as Head of Commonwealth
Fair Work clears Canberra businessowner over firing of anti-gay marriage contractor
Southwest 1380: Woman partially sucked out of plane named as Jennifer Riordan
‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack charged with sex trafficking
‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack charged with sex trafficking
South Africa says Australia is tarnishing its reputation
South Africa says Australia is tarnishing its reputation
More News
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
Andrew Bogut NBL news: Snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
More Sports
'Chrono Trigger' PC port patch to add original graphics after fan furor
'Fortnite Battle Royale' ditches invites, now available for iOS
New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more
Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
More Life
Third-time dad Prince William fights off sleep during Anzac Day service
‘Suits’ season 8: Zane vs. Specter
‘Supernatural’ 13x20: ‘Unfinished Business’ beloved character becomes traitor + Gabriel vs Loki
What Prince William and Kate Middleton were saying while showing off baby#3
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
'John Wick 3' plot: On the run in New York City
‘John Wick 3’ will show the intricacies of the world
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car