UPDATE: It’s a boy: Kate Middleton gives birth to third child

By @chelean on
  • Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018.
    Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018. Reuters/Henry Nicholls
  • Britain's Prince William arrives at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte after his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a son, in London, April 23, 2018.
    Britain's Prince William arrives at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte after his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a son, in London, April 23, 2018. Reuters/Henry Nicholls
Kate Middleton has given birth to her third child. The Duchess of Cambridge safely delivered a son on Monday, 11:01 a.m. GMT (8:01 p.m. AEST). Her husband, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, was present for the birth.

The still unnamed baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. Kensington Palace announced that both mother and son are doing well. Kate was on her early stages of labour and was admitted to St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, early Monday morning.

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the announcement reads.

The newborn prince is now the fifth in line to the throne, bumping Uncle Prince Harry to sixth. He follows grandfather Prince Charles, dad Prince William, and elder siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the line of succession.

His position will remain as such until her George or Charlotte have their own children in the future. The Succession to the Crown Act of the United Kingdom, which took effect in 2013, got rid of the male primogeniture preference. It means that for the first time, a younger brother will not precede his older sister in the line of succession. The new prince will not precede his elder sister Charlotte.

It would be days before Kate and William come up with a name for their new child. But bookmakers’ odds are tipped in favour of the name Arthur, according to gambling company Ladbrokes (via Time). Arthur is a classic British name and the middle name of Queen Elizabeth’s father, King George VI. James, Albert, Philip and Alexander are also current favourites.

Update April 24, 2018, 4:53 a.m. AEST: Added photos of the new prince with his parents and siblings.

