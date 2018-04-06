Kate Middleton ‘seen’ shopping at Waitrose

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the annual Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, April 1, 2018.
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the annual Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, April 1, 2018. Reuters/Simon Dawson

Kate Middleton was reportedly seen grocery-shopping alone at a Waitrose branch in Norfolk. The heavily pregnant Duchess of Cambridge apparently visited her favourite supermarket on Monday, buying a plant of herbs among others before loading her purchases into her Range Rover herself.

A shopper told the Daily Mail that the 36-year-old royal shopped alone in the grocery, browsing the aisles and then using the Quick Check system, or the store’s self-service checkout. She also brought her bags.

“I was just in Waitrose doing a bit of shopping. I just went round the corner of the aisle — and I saw her. I said to my husband, ‘that looks like Kate Middleton.’ He said, ‘it’s not,’ and I said, ‘it is,’” the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told the paper.

Prince William’s wife was said to be dressed in a peach coat and black heels, and was accompanied by a royal protection officer. She appeared to have bought a plant of coriander or parsley that had a “25 percent off” sticker visible on the outside. When the source saw the duchess again 15 minutes later outside the store, she approached Kate to say hello.

“I did actually say ‘hello’ to her as I walked past. She turned and said, ‘Hi, hello,’” the source said. Kate was allegedly the one who loaded her purchases into her Range Rover as her personal guard looked on.

She took photos of “Kate” in the store and outside at the parking lot, which the Daily Mail published. The pictures show a woman who resembled Kate but not quite. All the shots were at side angles, and so it cannot be said for certain if it was indeed Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s mother.

As commenters have noted, it couldn’t be Kate. From the obscure shots of the woman’s face, she didn’t appear to look a lot like the duchess. And indeed the resemblance seemed off upon closer inspection, though the woman could pass for Kate at lookalike parties. The whole thing could also be a publicity stunt for Waitrose.

The real Kate is already on her maternity leave. She did, however, attend the annual Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle with William. She met with the whole royal family minus Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle. Queen Elizabeth was, of course, in attendance. Prince Philip, on the other hand, pulled out of the traditional service because he was admitted to the hospital for a hip surgery.

Kate and William also left George and Charlotte home. They are expecting their third child in the coming weeks.

