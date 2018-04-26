What Prince William and Kate Middleton were saying while showing off baby#3

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018.

When Prince William and Kate Middleton first showed the world for the first time their third child on Monday, they didn’t just pose for photographs; they also whispered a few words to each other. A professional lip reader has revealed what they were saying to each other.

The third time parents proudly showed off the still-unnamed newborn prince at the press outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London seven hours after welcoming a baby boy at 11:01 a.m. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge exchanged a few words between them as they smiled for the crowd.

But what were they saying? A professional lip reader told the Mirror that their conversation was a short chat about their new baby.

William: Are you OK with him?

Kate: Yeah.

William: Look, there he is. Over there. [They wave to the left]

Kate: Let’s just wave over there. [they wave to the right]

Kate: Look, he is there. [They wave] It is a bit windy, eh? He might get cold. Let’s go now.

William: Sure.

The new royal baby is Queen Elizabeth’s sixth great-grandchild and is the fifth in line to the throne, after his grandfather Prince Charles, dad Prince William, and elder siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte. And in the first time in British royal history, he will not take priority over his elder sister in the line of succession. Charlotte remains the fourth in line of succession, thanks to the Succession Crown Act passed in 2013.

Meanwhile, William gave an update on how the new baby was faring, saying he’s already “behaving himself.” On Wednesday at the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, William was heard saying the littlest royal was “very well.”

“Sleeping’s going reasonably well so far, so he’s behaving himself, which is good,” he was quoted by People as saying.

He also appeared to have given a clue about the baby’s name. When Australian high commissioner Alexander Downer told the British prince his own first name seemed like a great choice for the baby, William looked like he was either considering it or had already considered it.

“Funny you should say that — it’s a good name,” he said (via Huffington Post). “Prince Alexander does have a nice ring to it.”

Sir Jerry Mateparae, New Zealand’s high commissioner to the UK, also joked that he could share a name with the prince. “Jerry is a strong name, absolutely,” William replied.

Kensington Palace said the baby’s name will be revealed in “due course.” But meanwhile, Alexander is among the top favourites of bettors for the name. “Arthur” is the most favoured, followed by James, Albert, Philip and Alexander, according to gambling company Ladbrokes.

William attended the commemoration with brother, Prince Harry, and his fiancée Meghan Markle.

Britain's Prince William greets his brother Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle as they arrive for an ANZAC day service at Westminster Abbey in London, April 25, 2018. Reuters/Hannah McKay