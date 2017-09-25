Prince Harry secretly visits Meghan Markle on ‘Suits’ set

Meghan Markle (center, R, wearing dark red), girlfriend of Britain's Prince Harry, applauds as Prince Harry (not shown) addresses the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, September 23, 2017.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might not have been sitting side by side at the opening ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Toronto on Saturday, but they were together in another setting. The British royal reportedly visited his American girlfriend actress on the set of her TV series “Suits” just to see her in action.

According to Hello! Canada, the 33-year-old prince made a visit to the set of the American legal drama “Suits” in Canada. He was already in the country for the Invictus Games, and therefore he perhaps found it convenient to drop in on the set of the show as well. Markle, 36, plays paralegal Rachel Zane in the show.

Harry allegedly stood by the side and watched how Markle made her living. He also met with the cast and crew, who were “so excited” to be in the presence of royalty.

“He was super low key, met some crew and was so happy to watch his lady,” a source told the publication. The couple have admitted to dating since November.

Markle made her first appearance at Harry’s official event on Saturday at the opening of the Invictus Games. However, they sat about 20 seats apart, with Harry sitting next to US First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Meanwhile, Markle’s ex-husband has reportedly sold the rights to a new comedy series that has a premise eerily similar to his life with her. Trevor Engelson’s story apparently is about a man whose wife left him for a British prince. The couple in this story had children together and the custody battle was complicated by the royal’s involvement. US TV network Fox confirmed to the Telegraph that there was a “project in development for pilot consideration.”

Markle and Engelson married in 2004 and married in 2011. They divorced two years later and had no children.