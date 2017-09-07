Serena Williams’ advice for Meghan Markle on how to be Harry’s girlfriend

Serena Williams has offered advice on how “Suits” actress Meghan Markle must handle the fame and attention that comes with dating Prince Harry, who is considered as one of the world's most eligible bachelors. The tennis star reportedly told Markle to be who she is.

Williams gushed about the television actress, saying her personality just shines, according to a new Vanity Fair cover story. “I told her, you’ve got to be who you are, Meghan,” Williams said. Markle asked her advice on how to deal with paparazzi showing up at her house and chasing her and other more extreme results of fame.

Markle had previously talked about her friendship with Williams. “She quickly became a confidante I would text when I was travelling, the friend I would rally around her for tennis matches and the down to earth chick I was able to grab lunch with just a couple of weeks ago in Toronto,” she wrote about Williams on her former blog The Tig last year. They met at the Super Bowl about seven years ago.

She notes that they are both the same age, adore fashion and have a penchant for hot sauces. But one thing that connects the ladies more, according to Markle, is “perhaps our belief in exceeding expectations.”

“Suits” cast member Abigail Spencer is also one of Markle’s close friends. When asked why she thinks the prince was drawn to Markle, Spencer said she’s got warm elegance. Spencer added that she was just so happy to see her so in love.

In her recent Vanity Fair interview, Markle confirmed that she is in a relationship with Harry and they are in love with each other. She said they are cherishing the time where their relationship can be private and hopes that people will understand that “this is our time.”

Markle and Harry dated for a few months before the media has exposed their relationship. She shared they were quietly dating for about six months, and she was working during that whole time.

The actress maintained that nothing had changed about her, and that she’s still the same person she was. The couple met in July 2016 through mutual friends in London.

In the same interview, Markle revealed that she had struggled to “make it” in Hollywood in the years after she graduated. She worked as a restaurant hostess and did calligraphy in order to supplement her income.

Inside Edition/YouTube