Prince Harry reacts to Kate’s pregnancy; baby name predictions start

By on
kate
Britain's Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry take part in a relay race, during a training event to promote the charity Heads Together, at the Queen Elizabeth II Park in London, Britain, February 5, 2017. Reuters/Alastair Grant/Pool

Prince Harry is very happy about the Duchess of Cambridge being pregnant. He reportedly gave a thumbs up when reporters asked him how he feels about Kate Middleton’s pregnancy with third child. Meanwhile, making predictions on what the baby’s name will be have started.

“Fantastic, great, very, very happy for them,” he said. He added that he has not seen Kate for a while, but she was okay.

On Monday, the Kensington Palace announced that the royal couple is expecting another baby, who will be fifth in line to the throne. The Queen and both members of their families are happy with Kate’s pregnancy.

The palace shared Kate was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum or extreme morning sickness as with her previous pregnancies. It was further announced that the Duchess would no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London, and that she was being cared for.

Gary Goldsmith, Kate's uncle, has been among the first to congratulate the royal couple. He told the Daily Mail that it was the best news he had so far this year, and describe Kate as a natural mother. He added they are having such fun with the babies.

Baby name predictions

Bookmakers started making predictions on what the third child’s name will be hours after the announcement. According to the UK Telegraph, Alice is currently the firm favourite baby name for the next royal as punters are backing child number three to be a girl. Other names mentioned include Arthur, Victoria, Alexandra, Albert and Philip.

“The early money suggests punters would love to see Kate and Wills welcome another little girl into their family, who is called Alice,” a Ladbrokes spokesman. The spokesman added that it should come as no surprise to see fairly normal yet regal names leading the betting.

The Australian Monarchist League has already sent their “warm greetings and congratulations” to William and Kate. Monarchist League chair Philip Benwell said they are delighted at the announcement that the royal couple is expecting their third child.

The news of Kate’s pregnancy comes only two months after she joked about having another baby at a reception in Warsaw, Poland. When she received a gift designed for newborns, she turned to her husband and told him that they just have to have more babies. William and Kate already have two kids, four-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte.

CBS This Morning/YouTube

