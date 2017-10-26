Prince Harry meets the Queen of Denmark, plays with a baby

Britain's Prince Harry visits the Yes You Can personal development project at Hamilton Community College in Leicester March 21, 2017.

Prince Harry made a visit to Denmark Wednesday for a brief trip. He met Queen Margrethe at Copenhagen’s Palace of Amalienborg.

The prince arrived by private jet and met Queen Margrethe II, 77, at the city's Amalienborg Palace where the monarch spends the winter months. The royals met privately before arriving together in the Knights Hall, a grand room for greeting guests.

Prince Harry and Queen Margrethe were photographed together, and the latter looked enchanted with the prince. The queen wore a shades-of-red-themed outfit for the occasion. Harry, on the other hand, was dressed in a green woollen blazer and blue trousers.

The young British royal praised former young offenders for volunteering to mentor other youths from their communities and for leading them in sports activities. Harry visited GAME, a charity that works with young people in 32 areas across Denmark. The organisation uses sport to help improve young people’s confidence, self-esteem, team spirit and sense of community. "It's great that young people like you are doing this because they don't want to hear it from older people in jackets and ties,” he said, according to express.co.uk.

He was also expected to meet with veterans who participated in the Invictus Games in Toronto last month. The prince shares a special bond with members of the Danish team, having served alongside soldiers from the Scandinavian country in Afghanistan.

He was set to visit a regenerated part of the city to meet with a group that is aiming to “improve society by working with social, cultural, or environmental objectives.” Also on the itinerary was a reception at Tivoli Gardens hosted by the British ambassador to Denmark.

Harry was photographed tickling a baby during a visit to Copenhagen. He posed for snaps with a Syrian refugee named Noura Bittar Soeborg, who received praise from the prince for her resilience. The mum said the 33-year-old prince had the makings of a caring dad.

Soeborg, 28, set up a social enterprise with the assistance of the KPH project, the charity visited by Harry. The mother-of-one is now married to a Danish man and settled in Copenhage.“To come through what you have experienced and make something so positive is brilliant,” Harry reportedly told her.

Some people in the crowd hoped for Meghan Markle's autograph, but she did not accompany her boyfriend on the trip. Jorgen Andresen, 52, and Fleming Christiansen, 45, handed roses to the prince as he arrived.