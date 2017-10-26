Prince Harry meets the Queen of Denmark, plays with a baby

By on
Prince Harry
Britain's Prince Harry visits the Yes You Can personal development project at Hamilton Community College in Leicester March 21, 2017. Reuters/Joe Giddens

Prince Harry made a visit to Denmark Wednesday for a brief trip. He met Queen Margrethe at Copenhagen’s Palace of Amalienborg.

The prince arrived by private jet and met Queen Margrethe II, 77, at the city's Amalienborg Palace where the monarch spends the winter months. The royals met privately before arriving together in the Knights Hall, a grand room for greeting guests.

Prince Harry and Queen Margrethe were photographed together, and the latter looked enchanted with the prince. The queen wore a shades-of-red-themed outfit for the occasion. Harry, on the other hand, was dressed in a green woollen blazer and blue trousers.

The young British royal praised former young offenders for volunteering to mentor other youths from their communities and for leading them in sports activities. Harry visited GAME, a charity that works with young people in 32 areas across Denmark. The organisation uses sport to help improve young people’s confidence, self-esteem, team spirit and sense of community. "It's great that young people like you are doing this because they don't want to hear it from older people in jackets and ties,” he said, according to express.co.uk.

He was also expected to meet with veterans who participated in the Invictus Games in Toronto last month. The prince shares a special bond with members of the Danish team, having served alongside soldiers from the Scandinavian country in Afghanistan.

He was set to visit a regenerated part of the city to meet with a group that is aiming to “improve society by working with social, cultural, or environmental objectives.” Also on the itinerary was a reception at Tivoli Gardens hosted by the British ambassador to Denmark.

Harry was photographed tickling a baby during a visit to Copenhagen. He posed for snaps with a Syrian refugee named Noura Bittar Soeborg, who received praise from the prince for her resilience. The mum said the 33-year-old prince had the makings of a caring dad.

Soeborg, 28, set up a social enterprise with the assistance of the KPH project, the charity visited by Harry. The mother-of-one is now married to a Danish man and settled in Copenhage.“To come through what you have experienced and make something so positive is brilliant,” Harry reportedly told her.

Some people in the crowd hoped for Meghan Markle's autograph, but she did not accompany her boyfriend on the trip. Jorgen Andresen, 52, and Fleming Christiansen, 45, handed roses to the prince as he arrived.

Related
Join the Discussion
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
Lakers lock up Brandon Ingram, Larry Nance Jr. for 2018-19 season
Kyle Lowry wanted to join Spurs but didn't generate interest
Lakers annoyed with Marcin Gortat's tweet about Lonzo Ball
Denis Shapovalov not fond of comparisons, calls Roger Federer his 'idol'
Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Swiss Indoors Basel: Roger Federer off to dominating start
Swiss Indoors Basel: Roger Federer off to dominating start
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Behind-the-scenes video
Eminem wins NZ$600K from NZ National Party for ‘Lose Yourself’ rip-off
‘Outlander’ season 3: Writers answer fan questions
'NCIS' season 15 episode 5 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Oct. 26-27: Victor warns Scott
'The Young and the Restless' Oct. 26-27 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Game of Thrones' season 8 filming begins
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Cast members spotted in Belfast
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car