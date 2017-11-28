Prince Harry designs Meghan Markle’s engagement ring including Diana’s diamonds

By @chelean on
  • Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017.
    Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017. Reuters/Toby Melville
The engagement ring Prince Harry gave fiancée Meghan Markle has diamonds from Princess Diana’s collection. The British prince may not have inherited his mum’s sapphire engagement ring, but he still managed to have parts of her memory incorporated in Meghan’s ring.

Shortly after the Clarence House announced the news on Monday, Harry and Meghan made their first public appearance as an engaged couple. Megan wore a belted white coat dress from Canadian brand Line the Label over a £ 437 (AU$765) green dress by Italian brand P.A.R.O.S.H. Her nude shoes are from Aquazzura’s Matilde crisscross suede 105mm pump.

The smiling lovers proudly showed off Meghan’s new ring, which was designed by Harry himself and made by Cleave and Company, court jewellers and medallists to Queen Elizabeth II. The ring’s centre is a diamond from Botswana, which holds special significance for Harry, who has visited the country many times as a child. He also took Meghan there for her 36th birthday this year.

Two diamonds from Diana’s collection are also incorporated in the dazzler ring. That way, even if Harry did not end up inheriting Diana’s sapphire and diamond engagement ring, he still has parts of his mother’s memory in his new life as a husband to Meghan. The ring, which the late Diana’s ex-husband Prince Charles gave her, is now in Kate Middleton’s possession. Prince William offered her the ring when they became engaged.

Meghan was ‘the one’

Harry told reporters that he knew the 36-year-old American actress was “the one” from the moment they met. “When did I know she was the one? Very first time we met,” he said. It is believed they met through mutual friends in London last year. They will live together in Harry’s current home, Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have released a statement, saying they were “very excited” for the couple. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also said they were both “thrilled” and that they hoped the couple would be very happy. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, said they were delighted for Meghan and Harry.

Meghan’s parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, wished them a “lifetime of happiness.” They said in a statement, “We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents.”

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car