Meghan Markle’s London vehicle is biggest ‘clue’ of engagement to Prince Harry

By @chelean on
harry and meghan
Britain's Prince Harry (R) arrives with girlfriend actress Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 25, 2017. Reuters/Mark Blinch

Meghan Markle is reportedly already engaged to be married to Prince Harry, and the vehicle that she was seen riding in is the biggest clue yet. The “Suits” actress has been spotted being driven around London in a Volkswagen, which is apparently indicative that she has now joined the British royal family.

According to the Mirror, the vehicle could be Prince Harry’s choice, not Markle’s. The royal family has a deal with Volkswagen that gives them 60 percent discount. Apparently, the luxury car Markle was seen being driven by a chauffeur in was paid for by Harry.

She would receive taxpayer-funded security officers and drivers once they became engaged, which it is already speculated that they are. The vehicle, apparently, was the big clue.

Before Prince William and Kate Middleton announced their engagement in 2010, Kate was also seen driving around in an Audi A3. Audi belongs to the Volkswagen Group. This meant that William chose the car for the future Duchess of Cambridge himself. Harry appears to be following his older brother’s method with choosing vehicles for their intended.

Last month, the Daily Mail also reported that the American actress already cancelled her VIP contract with Audi North America. Sources claimed that because she planned to “spend more time in the UK” from November, she would have no need for it anymore.

Markle, who plays Rachel Zane in the US legal drama “Suits,” starred in a show-tied commercial with luxury vehicle Lexus in 2014. According to recent reports, she and Harry will announce their engagement soon. The couple will allegedly wait until the show warps its final season in November.

The couple made their first public appearance last month when Markle attended Harry’s Invictus Games in Toronto, where she lives and films her show. They have been in a relationship since July 2016, though they only made the official announcement the following November.

