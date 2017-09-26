Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘really relaxed as a couple’

Britain's Prince Harry (R) sits with girlfriend actress Meghan Markle to watch a wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 25, 2017. Reuters/Mark Blinch

Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle have appeared in public as a couple for the first time. The pair was all smiles as they walked toward Toronto’s city hall.

Harry and Meghan attended a wheelchair tennis event at Harry’s Invictus Games for wounded veterans on Monday. The prince sported jeans and a black polo shirt, while the Canada-based actress wore blue jeans ripped at the knee and a loose white blouse by Misha Nonoo. She also wore a camel-coloured Sarah Flint pumps and carried an oversized handbag.

They have been photographed together before, but this is their first time appearing together at an official event. Some observers noted their casual affection, holding hands in particular. It should be noted that Meghan had earlier appeared at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games this weekend. She was spotted from the stands. Harry reportedly sat four rows and a section away beside US first lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On Monday, the couple took in a match of the wheelchair tennis. Both wore sunglasses on a hot sunny day for Toronto. They reportedly spent half an hour together in public. The prince later fulfilled a promised BBC interview about Invictus Games, the creation of the prince.

"It was a calm, fun atmosphere for the competitors and their families which is the most important thing,” a royal source said of the appearance, according to The Telegraph. Kylie Lawler, whose husband Sean played for the Australian team, said they seemed “really relaxed as a couple.” Meghan was also watched over by royal protection officers.

In a 2015 interview, the prince spoke of hoping to find someone to sit next to him. "It would be great to have someone else next to me to share the pressure, but you know, time will come and whatever happens, happens,” he said.

Harry and Meghan have been dating since last year. The prince confirmed their relationship in November.

Meghan recently told Vanity Fair that they are in love. British bet-maker Betfair offered 6-to-4 odds that the two will be engaged by the end of this year and 3-to-1 odds that they will tie the knot in 2018.

Meghan is expected to attend further events in Toronto. She also has some filming commitments for her legal drama “Suits.” The actress has appeared on “CSI: Miami,” “General Hospital,” “Without A Trace” and “Castle.” She is a staunch supporter of gender equality.

CBC News/YouTube

