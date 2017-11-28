What Meghan Markle’s title will be after marrying Prince Harry

  • Britain's Prince Harry (R) sits with girlfriend actress Meghan Markle to watch a wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 25, 2017.
    Britain's Prince Harry (R) sits with girlfriend actress Meghan Markle to watch a wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 25, 2017. Reuters/Mark Blinch/File Photo
  • The official statement letter released by Britain's Prince Charles announcing the engagement of his son Prince Harry to Meghan Markle is pictured in London, Britain November 27, 2017.
    The official statement letter released by Britain's Prince Charles announcing the engagement of his son Prince Harry to Meghan Markle is pictured in London, Britain November 27, 2017. Reuters/Simon Walker
Meghan Markle wouldn’t be called Princess Meghan even after she married Prince Harry. The American actress and the British royalty announced their engagement on Monday.

“His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms Meghan Markle are engaged to be married,” the announcement from Clarence House reads, referring to Harry’s real name. “The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding will be announced in due course.”

Like Kate Middleton, who did not get to be called a princess after marrying Prince William in 2011, Meghan also would not be called one. Meghan’s rank will be princess, just as Kate’s is. However, because they were both not born into the British royal family, they cannot assume the title.

Kate started being called Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, following her wedding because Queen Elizabeth II bestowed her husband the dukedom hours before their ceremony. Should the Queen also bestow a dukedom to Harry before his wedding, his wife wouldn’t be called Duchess Meghan.

Only because Meghan isn’t her first name. Her full name is Rachel Meghan Markle, and so if she would become a duchess, she would go with Rachel.

According to the Mirror, royal experts believe the Queen will give Harry the vacant role of Duke of Sussex. And if that happened, Meghan would be called Rachel, Duchess of Sussex. If Harry remains a prince after his wedding, Meghan will take on the feminine version of his title: Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales. Similarly, Kate’s titles include the feminine version of her husband’s: Her Royal Highness Princess William of Wales.

Harry has informed the Queen of his intention to wed Meghan. While Queen Elizabeth appears, by all accounts, to be supportive of her grandson’s choice of bride, she’s not expected to attend their wedding.

Meghan is a divorcee, having been married to producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013. As the head of the Church of England, the Queen should technically not support Harry’s marriage to Meghan.

It was the same as when Prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005. Because they were both divorcees, the Queen sanctioned their marriage but did not attend their wedding. She did, however, attend their televised blessing after the ceremony.

Meghan and Harry started dating in June 2016. As the announcement states, they will be married in Spring in the UK next year, which anytime from March 20 to June 21.

