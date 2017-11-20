Meghan Markle’s ancestor ordered to be beheaded by Prince Harry’s ancestor

Britain's Prince Harry (R) arrives with girlfriend Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 25, 2017.

Meghan Markle’s ancestor was beheaded by Prince Harry’s ancestor, it has been claimed. The two lovers are also distant cousins through a mutual ancestor born in 1480.

A study on the “Suits” star’s family tree reveals that one of her ancestors was beheaded on the orders of Henry VIII, Harry’s 14th great-granduncle. The Telegraph UK reports that Meghan was a descendant of Lord John Hussey, 1st Baron Hussey of Sleaford and the great-great-great-grandfather of Captain Christopher Hussey, a founding father of Nantucket in Massachusetts.

Lord Hussey – born in 1465 and who also came from the descendant line of King John, House of Plantagenet – was knighted for his loyalty to Henry VIII at the Battle of Blackheath. He was a diplomatic envoy and was made esquire of the body and chamberlain to Henry VIII’s first daughter, Princess Mary. He was also present at the christening of the princess.

However, his prolific career ended when he failed to suppress the 1536 Pilgrimage of Grace rebellion against Henry VIII. His loyalty was called into question, and he was subsequently found guilty of treason. He was imprisoned and then executed upon the king’s orders.

Ten generations later, the tragic baron’s bloodline had branched to America. One of his descendants is Thomas W. Markle, who married Doria Ragland and produced Meghan in 1981.

Australian teacher and historian Michael Reed came across the American actress’ connections to the Tudors during his research. He said the Markles may already be aware of their royal connection after learning of a 20-year-old independent research by Mike Markle, who is believed to be Meghan’s great-uncle.

“It’s incredible that Meghan’s great-great-great maternal grandfather was a slave and the other great-great-great paternal grandmother was a New Hampshire landowner who had royal blood,” Reed told the publication.

Harry, who is currently fifth in line to the British throne, is of course a descendant of Henry VIII. They even share the same first name (Harry’s full name is Henry Charles Albert).

Meghan and Harry are also apparently distant cousins, thanks to their common ancestor, High Sheriff of County Durham Ralph Bowes, who was born in 1480. It’s safe to say that the two aren’t related anymore.