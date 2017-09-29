Prince George is reportedly showing reluctance about going to school

Britain's Prince George is seen with the family pet dog, Lupo, in this photograph taken in mid-July at his home in Norfolk and released by Kensington Palace to mark his third birthday, in London, Britain July 22, 2016

Britain's Prince George is seen with the family pet dog, Lupo, in this photograph taken in mid-July at his home in Norfolk and released by Kensington Palace to mark his third birthday, in London, Britain July 22, 2016 Matt Porteous/Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via Reuters

Prince William has confessed that his son Prince George is starting to feel a little fed up of going to school every day. The Duke of Cambridge reportedly made the admission to a fellow parent.

William shared his son’s feelings towards school to mother-of-two Louise Smith, 31, express.co.uk reported. Smith said it was really exciting to meet William.

"He told me he'd just dropped Prince George off at school and he didn't want to go,” she added. William also greeted Smith’s two daughters Sophia, 3, and one-year-old Holly.

William made a visit to Milton Keynes to celebrate the new town's 50th anniversary. He toured a park festival that showcased the best of Milton Keynes, and stopped for a game of table football with users of a mental health service linked to football club MK Dons' Sports and Education Trust. He took part in a match between MK Dons versus his club Aston Villa.

The duke has been taking Prince George to school each morning. His pregnant wife Kate stays at home with severe morning sickness.

Earlier this year, Prince George set off for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea with his father at his side. Thomas's Battersea is a fee-paying independent school in south London.

George, the third in line to the British throne after his father and grandfather, was dressed in the school's summer uniform of a blue pullover with the school logo on it, blue Bermuda shorts, blue socks and black shoes. William held George’s backpack as they walked to meet the lower school head.

He gently encouraged his son to shake hands, and stayed on as the little prince settled in his new classroom. The father and son moment marked 30 years since the late princess Diana did the same for William on his first day at school in September 1989.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has made a speech to students in Toronto and encouraged them to "look up from your phones.” "It's more important to look up from our phones, to get out into our communities, and to take real action, to stand up for what you believe in," the prince told students attending WE Day, ABC News reported.

Harry is in Toronto for the Invictus Games. He surprised 10,000 young people at the Air Canada Centre in downtown Toronto, where he also encouraged young people to make sure their voices are heard and that they celebrate each other's differences.

The Telegraph/YouTube