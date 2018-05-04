'Power' season 5 trailer: Ghost is out for revenge

By @sachintrivedig on
'Power'
A still from Starz TV series "Power." Starz/ Facebook

A trailer of “Power” season 5 has been released online. The plot will not be a simple revenge story, as Ghost’s (Omari Hardwick) plan will be questioned at every step of the way from different people who are supposed to be supporting him, including both Angela (Lela Loren) and Tasha (Naturi Naughton).

Ghost is angry that his daughter is dead, and he wants revenge, Tasha feels that their crimes have finally caught up with them, Tommy (Joseph Sikora) feels guilty because he was the godfather to Raina (Donshea Hopkins). Kanan (50 Cent) too will get in on the action.

Kanan joining the team, and Ghost’s mission to kill people, will not be something that Tasha will agree with. There is also the issue of trust among Kanan, Ghost and Tommy, as the trio have a complicated history.

Angela will feel conflicted about covering up a murder, and will not want to be dragged into another case because of her proximity to James.

The mission is to bring down Dre (Rotimi) and the drug empire he is starting to build, and in process perhaps kill him too. But, there are conflicts with this mission. Dre is close with Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.), and the former may call in a favour at the right time. The trailer of season 5 [see below] shows Tommy explaining to Tariq that the man he once called friend is now the enemy.

Dre knows that Kanan, Ghost, and Tommy are coming after him. The villain has a plan to end things quickly with them, which means a lot of gun fire and blood from both sides.

Meanwhile, the storyline with Councilman Tate (Larenz Tate) will pickup. James may learn a thing or two from the politician about putting on a good show to build public image.

John Mak (Sung Kang) and his team will be back, trying to nail the criminals. The defence lawyer Joe Proctor (Jerry Ferrara) will urge his clients to be cautious, but will they listen?

Credit: Starz/ YouTube

Join the Discussion
