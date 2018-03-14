'Power' season 5: New still released

Filming of “Power” season 5 continues, and the producers have released a new still online. Kanan (50 Cent), Tommy (Joseph Sikora) and Ghost (Omari Hardwick) will be back together on the show. The producers also announced the show being picked up for another season.

The still from the next season [see below] shows Kanan, Tommy and Ghost walking through the streets, chatting. The former enemies came together towards the end of the last season, and they will now be seen working together against their common foes.

The trio will have to fight Dre (Rotimi), who is now aligned with the Jimenez in the drugs distribution business. Dre will desperately want to keep the peace, as any form of gang war will cripple his chances of building his new empire. Multiple deaths have already caused a lot of disruption in the business and the Jimenez particularly are not interested in any more bloodshed that can affect their business.

War seems to be inevitable though. Tommy would want revenge for Dre stabbing him in the back, and crippling his drugs distribution business. All of Tommy’s associates decided to leave his camp and join Dre in a new drugs network in the previous season.

Kanan and Ghost aren’t the only friends that Tommy will depend on in season 5. He has a whole family backing him up, thanks to his father in jail. The heroes are all set to create a new network, and James’ club business, which is expanding quite rapidly, may come in handy.

Apart from Dre, the other villain that James will have to deal with this time around is Councilman Tate (Larenz Tate). The shady politician has some secrets in his closet that came out after James asked for a favour. How all these multiple storylines will play out remains to be seen.

“Power” season 5 is set to air on July 1 in the US. The show can be streamed in Australia on Stan.

Credit: Starz/ Facebook