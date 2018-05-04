'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Behind-the-scenes with Chris Pratt

Cast member Chris Pratt poses at the premiere of "Jurassic World" in Hollywood, California, June 9, 2015. The movie opens in the US on June 12.

Two new behind-the-scenes videos of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” have been released online. The video shows Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) discussing what it was like for him and some of his fellow cast members to watch the first movie from the franchise, and he also showed the challenges the makeup team faced while filming.

The first video shows Pratt with Daniella Pineda (Zia Rodriguez) and Justice Smith (Franklin). The cast members were at the airport set, and Pratt asked his fellow cast members if they remembered the first “Jurassic Park” movie.

Smith said that his family used to take road trips in a van when he was younger, and they would watch “Jurassic Park” movies in sequence. The actor joked that his siblings would look away during some of the graphic scenes in the films, but he would watch these scenes intently, and encourage the dinosaur. “Eat the guy, eat him,” the actor recalled saying.

Pineda said that the 1993 movie was one of the first VHS cassettes that she had. She vividly remembers wanting to be the girl who faces the Tyrannosaurus Rex in the scene where the dinosaur breaks into the top of the jeep and tries to eat her. She also loves Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm) in the film.

Pratt said that he watched the movie twice on the opening weekend. He was 13 years at that time, and he said that it “formed and shaped” him.

The other video shows Pratt with makeup artist Vivian Baker. The actor said that he was her favourite star. The makeup artist was busy applying dirt, mud, and blood to the side of his face. This can be a challenging process because the makeup has to match exactly in every scene, even though the same scene is sometimes shot weeks or months apart.

The makeup artist said that dirt was the hardest part of her job because it breaks down when Pratt sweats. She wanted the makeup to look organic and real.

Credit: Universal Pictures/ YouTube