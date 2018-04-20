'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Final trailer is the best one yet

By @sachintrivedig on
'Jurassic World'
A still from the movie "Jurassic World." Jurassic World/ Facebook

When the first “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” trailer was released it received a mixed response from the fans, with many complaining about the lack of the thrill factor that the 2015 movie had. Now, the final trailer of the film has been released, and it is promising another exciting journey for Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) that will not disappoint anyone!

The new trailer [see below] confirms a new dimension to the plot. The movie will not just be about Owen and Claire heading back to the island to save the dinosaurs from a volcano. The side plot will be about the commercial exploitation of the dinosaurs for profit, and that means building another terrifying new hybrid dinosaur.

Owen and Claire will head to the island to save the dinosaurs, but they will realise that the people who have sponsored their trip don’t have just altruistic intentions. The main plan is to get dinosaurs to sell to international bidders for profit.

The company that essentially kidnaps the dinosaurs will auction them off one after another. But, that’s not all. There’s a new hybrid dinosaur that they have built, and this new dinosaur will remind the fans of the creepy Freddy Krueger from “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”

Meanwhile, deep in the ocean there is another big dinosaur that is waiting for its next meal. The Mosasaurus, a dinosaur that made big waves in the 2015 film, will be back this year. The massive dinosaur appears to have found a way to reach the ocean.

With the proliferation of dinosaurs across the globe, thanks to the intervention by the villainous company, human existence is under threat of extinction. This is where the mathematician and chaos theorist Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) comes into the picture, with a warning to not play god with nature.

Credit: Universal Pictures/ YouTube

