'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Another big cameo from original film

There could be one more big cameo in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” cast member Jeff Goldblum has teased. The actor isn’t allowed to share such big secrets with the media, and he is conscious about it, but in a recent interview he strongly hinted that the fans may get to see someone familiar from the original movie that was directed by Steven Spielberg.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Goldblum was asked about his comments on the red carpet about the return of Laura Dern. Fans of the franchise will remember that Dern played the role of Ellie, an important character opposite to Sam Neill’s Grant in “Jurassic Park” movie.

Goldblum admitted that he may have said a little “too much” at the red carpet. The actor said that he can’t divulge anything about the upcoming movie, but he added that “maybe” she will be back.

Dern has been making waves recently, with her portrayal of a strong character like Vice Admiral Holdo in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” It will be interesting to see how her character’s return in the upcoming movie, if there is indeed a cameo of Ellie, has been woven into the storyline.

Talking about his role in the movie, Goldblum said that his character will be appearing in front of a Senatorial committee, something that the fans have already seen in the trailer of the film. The actor is expected to have a very limited role in the film, and it isn’t clear if he will have more than just that one scene in the film.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is set to be released on June 7 in Australia. The sequel will bring back Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard), who will be going back to the island and this time their mission will be to save the dinosaurs from an active volcano.