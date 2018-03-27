'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': ‘Life finds a way’ trailer

A new trailer and motion poster of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” have been released online. The plot will focus on Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) trying to save the dinosaurs from a volcano. The T-Rex known as Rexy may once again be central to the upcoming movie.

“Life finds a way,” the famous dialogue from the first movie of the franchise is repeated in the new teaser trailer of the upcoming film [see below]. Dinosaurs have so far been confined to the island of Isla Nublar, but the video hints that they may not remain confined to this geographic location.

Will the dinosaurs break free and spread across the globe in the film? If Owen and Claire can go there to save the dinosaus there may be other companies and governments that may seek to capture the dinosaurs to make a profit or build new kinds of weapons of war.

The video teases some of the action sequences that the fans will get to see in the film. The biggest danger this time around is from the active volcano that threatens to destroy the island. The teaser ends with Rexy’s loud roar.

The new motion poster that has been released online [see below] shows the roar of the T-Rex, along with the volcanic eruption. Will Rexy play a significant role in the upcoming film, just as it did before?

Although the volcano is the main problem on the film, the fans will get to see another terrifying hybrid dinosaur that the scientists have created in secret. Will Rexy help take down this monster to help Owen and the others?

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is set to be released on June 7 in Australia. The film has been directed by J.A. Bayona, and the cast members include Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), BD Wong (Dr. Henry Wu), and Justice Smith (Franklin).

Credit: Jurassic World/Facebook

Ellos son lo únicos dueños de la situación. #JurassicWorld #ElReinoCaído. ¡8 de Junio en Cines! pic.twitter.com/c2GtbW7XUO — Universal Pictures (@Universal_Spain) March 26, 2018

Credit: Universal Pictures/ Twitter