'Aquaman' movie: Director won't release a 'subpar' trailer

By @sachintrivedig on
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa, CinemaCon Male Rising Star of 2011, poses during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, in Las Vegas, Nevada March 31, 2011. Reuters/Steve Marcus

Fans who were hoping to see a trailer of “Aquaman” over the weekend at the WonderCon were disappointed when no video was released at the event. Director James Wan has offered an explanation now by saying that the trailer isn’t ready yet and he won’t release a “subpar” video.

Explaining the delay in the release of the trailer on Twitter the director said that there was no plan to release a trailer during the WonderCon event, contrary to some reports that claimed that a video would be released. Wan claimed reports suggesting the video release to be “internet noise,” something which he doesn’t normally respond to.

What is taking the trailer so long to finish, especially with the release date of the film fast approaching? Wan explained that the film is VFX heavy, and the graphics in the trailer too apparently are taking a very long time to complete.

Wan assured the fans that he and his team are working very hard to get the trailer out as soon as possible. The director used the calm surface of the ocean as a metaphor to explain that the calm surface doesn’t mean that there’s nothing happening beneath the waves.

All the messages of Wan were full of references to the ocean, and he promised to make such references in the future any chance he gets.

While the director is taking his time to create the best possible trailer for the film, a fan has managed to put together a video for the fans to watch while they wait. The minute long video posted on YouTube shows Aquaman (Jason Momoa) in action sequences, with footage sourced from other movies.

“Aquaman” movie is set to be released on Dec. 26 in Australia and on Dec. 21 in the US. The plot will focus on Arthur Curry finding out that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and he must now lead his people and become a hero for the world.

Related
Join the Discussion
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Canelo Alvarez suspended, rematch vs Gennady Golovkin in jeopardy
Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online
Australian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton beats Ferrari drivers to pole
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star sprains MCL in return game
Steve Smith, David Warner could get life ban from Cricket Australia
Steve Smith, David Warner could get life ban from Cricket Australia
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star out for at least three weeks
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star out for at least three weeks
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: The life of Frasers
‘Lucifer’ season 3: LAPD vs. Maze
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Maggie vs. The Saviors
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan teases new villain details
'Coronation Street' spoilers from March 26-30: Audrey gets robbed by a gang
'Coronation Street' spoilers from March 26-30 [VIDEOS]
'Star Trek Discovery' season 2 spoilers: Mystery behind 'black badge' revealed
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2 may explore Section 31
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car