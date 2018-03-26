'Aquaman' movie: Director won't release a 'subpar' trailer

Jason Momoa, CinemaCon Male Rising Star of 2011, poses during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, in Las Vegas, Nevada March 31, 2011.

Jason Momoa, CinemaCon Male Rising Star of 2011, poses during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, in Las Vegas, Nevada March 31, 2011. Reuters/Steve Marcus

Fans who were hoping to see a trailer of “Aquaman” over the weekend at the WonderCon were disappointed when no video was released at the event. Director James Wan has offered an explanation now by saying that the trailer isn’t ready yet and he won’t release a “subpar” video.

Explaining the delay in the release of the trailer on Twitter the director said that there was no plan to release a trailer during the WonderCon event, contrary to some reports that claimed that a video would be released. Wan claimed reports suggesting the video release to be “internet noise,” something which he doesn’t normally respond to.

What is taking the trailer so long to finish, especially with the release date of the film fast approaching? Wan explained that the film is VFX heavy, and the graphics in the trailer too apparently are taking a very long time to complete.

Wan assured the fans that he and his team are working very hard to get the trailer out as soon as possible. The director used the calm surface of the ocean as a metaphor to explain that the calm surface doesn’t mean that there’s nothing happening beneath the waves.

All the messages of Wan were full of references to the ocean, and he promised to make such references in the future any chance he gets.

While the director is taking his time to create the best possible trailer for the film, a fan has managed to put together a video for the fans to watch while they wait. The minute long video posted on YouTube shows Aquaman (Jason Momoa) in action sequences, with footage sourced from other movies.

“Aquaman” movie is set to be released on Dec. 26 in Australia and on Dec. 21 in the US. The plot will focus on Arthur Curry finding out that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and he must now lead his people and become a hero for the world.

Hey friends, I usually do my best to avoid internet noises (especially fabricated distractions) but a teaser-trailer going out this weekend was never in the books — despite what some claim. It’s not because of anyone or any nefarious reason holding it back — IT’S ME. (1/3) — James Wan (@creepypuppet) March 25, 2018

I am simply not ready yet to share. This movie is filled to the gills with VFX, and the process is as slow and laborious as a sea-slug! Yes, even shots for the trailers take forever to do, and I refuse to put out anything that might be construed as subpar. (2/3) — James Wan (@creepypuppet) March 25, 2018