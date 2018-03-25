'Star Trek Discovery' season 2 spoilers: Mystery behind 'black badge' revealed

By @sachintrivedig on
Star Trek: Discovery tv series
CBS' "Star Trek: Discovery" teaser poster Facebook/Star Trek: Discovery

The first season of “Star Trek Discovery” teased the existence of the black badge, and season 2 may finally explore what this is. Fans of the franchise may already know what this mysterious badge refers to, but it remains to be seen how this element will be introduced in the new show. The following article contains spoilers.

In the third episode of the first season the show introduced a few officers wearing a black badge. That element remained unexplored throughout the rest of the season, but now the producers may start explaining the story behind it. QMx has released four division magnetic badge replicas from the show and one of them is the black badge, TrekMovie reports.

The product description of the black badge by QMx starts with the question- Section 31? Fans of the franchise will remember that Section 31 is a secret group within the Federation that was first introduced in “Star Trek Deep Space Nine,” and it was later referenced in “Enterprise” and the film “Into Darkness.”

Section 31 primarily deals with security threat to the Federation and what is unique about this group is that it operates outside the official structure of the Federation and is also not bound by the ethical constraints that he other arms of the defence and intelligence forces are.

The mandate of Section 31 is to deal with external threats in extraordinary circumstances. It will be interesting to see how this element is introduced in the show as the war against the Klingons has already ended. Will the Federation encounter another big enemy? Someone like the Romulan Empire?

“Star Trek Discovery” season 2 is expected to connect to the original series with the introduction of the characters like Captain Kirk and Spock. The ship is currently without a captain and was last seen on route to pick up their new captain.

