'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' concept art pictures leaked

By @sachintrivedig on
'Jurassic World'
A still from the movie "Jurassic World." Jurassic World/ Facebook

Pictures of key concept art of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” have leaked online. The pictures reveal just how accurately the film was able to capture the imagination of the story, and has converted the pictures into a film.

Pictures posted on JurassicOutpost show the concept art that was used to create the fictitious world for the movie. The pictures compare the concept art to the actual scenes in the movie, as revealed by the trailers.

The first picture is of the overgrown vegetation at the park. There has been no human presence on the island ever since the Indominus Rex escaped in the 2015 film and spread chaos around the island, leading to the escape of all the other dinosaurs that now roam freely on the island, without any human intervention.

Next, it’s the Baryonyx that will attack Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and her companion in a dark facility on the island. The fans have already seen a teaser of this scene in the trailer. The concept art of this scene shows a sort of vent or a hatch that the heroes will use to escape from being eaten.

The next shot is that of the Mosasaurus attacking a helicopter on a stormy night. The concept art shows the Tyrannosaurus Rex as being a part of this scene.

The fans also get to see the auction of the Indoraptor. The new hybrid dinosaur may be the big baddie in the film. The trailer shows this to be one of the scariest dinosaurs created in a lab.

A few more concept arts have been posted on JurassicWorld2Movie. The pictures shows the scene in which the Tyranosaurus Rex saves the heroes at a crucial time in the film.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is set to be released on June 21 in Australia.

