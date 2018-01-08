'Power' season 5: Exclusive footage after season 4 marathon

The first trailer of “Power” season 5 will be released soon after the marathon session of season 4. Fans have already seen some behind-the-scenes footage of the TV series, and now actual scenes from the show may be shown.

In an announcement on Facebook [see below] Starz revealed that the footage from the next season of the popular TV series will be shown after the marathon session of season 4. It is unclear if this video will be released online anytime soon.

This is an exclusive video that will only be available to the fans who have subscribed to Starz. The announcement doesn’t specify whether actual scenes from the show will be featured in the video or if this will be another behind-the-scenes footage that will show the cast members filming some of the scenes.

The picture that comes with the announcement shows Ghost (Omari Hardwick) in a car with Kanan (50 Cent). The two characters were once friends who turned enemies, and now they are back on cordial terms again, united to take on their common enemies.

The growing club business of James, and the drug trade of Tommy (Joseph Sikora) means that there’s enough money to bring in another partner to handle the increasing problems they are facing. From Dre (Rotimi) trying to take over the drugs trade to Councilman Tate (Larenz Tate) taking a piece of the profits for himself, the trio will face problems on multiple fronts.

James will also have to deal with his personal problems. His relationship with his wife Tasha (Naturi Naughton) is less than ideal, and added to this there’s Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.), who’s growing up to be a troubled young man. The family also has to deal with a tragedy they faced in season 4, and the next season will begin with a funeral.

“Power” season 5 is set to premiere sometime this year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date.

Credit: Starz/ Facebook