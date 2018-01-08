'Power' season 5: Exclusive footage after season 4 marathon

By @sachintrivedig on
'Power'
A still from Starz TV series "Power." Starz/ Facebook

The first trailer of “Power” season 5 will be released soon after the marathon session of season 4. Fans have already seen some behind-the-scenes footage of the TV series, and now actual scenes from the show may be shown.

In an announcement on Facebook [see below] Starz revealed that the footage from the next season of the popular TV series will be shown after the marathon session of season 4. It is unclear if this video will be released online anytime soon.

This is an exclusive video that will only be available to the fans who have subscribed to Starz. The announcement doesn’t specify whether actual scenes from the show will be featured in the video or if this will be another behind-the-scenes footage that will show the cast members filming some of the scenes.

The picture that comes with the announcement shows Ghost (Omari Hardwick) in a car with Kanan (50 Cent). The two characters were once friends who turned enemies, and now they are back on cordial terms again, united to take on their common enemies.

The growing club business of James, and the drug trade of Tommy (Joseph Sikora) means that there’s enough money to bring in another partner to handle the increasing problems they are facing. From Dre (Rotimi) trying to take over the drugs trade to Councilman Tate (Larenz Tate) taking a piece of the profits for himself, the trio will face problems on multiple fronts.

James will also have to deal with his personal problems. His relationship with his wife Tasha (Naturi Naughton) is less than ideal, and added to this there’s Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.), who’s growing up to be a troubled young man. The family also has to deal with a tragedy they faced in season 4, and the next season will begin with a funeral.

“Power” season 5 is set to premiere sometime this year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date.

Credit: Starz/ Facebook

Related
Join the Discussion
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
NBA Trade News: DeAndre Jordan to Milwaukee Bucks a real possibility
2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal shakes off injury concerns
2018 NBA All-Star Game: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads vote-getters
Kyle Kuzma on Lakers loss: 'This is pretty embarrassing'
2017 Ashes: Australia complete 4-0 series rout of England
2017 Ashes: Australia complete 4-0 series rout of England
Los Angeles Lakers beat Atlanta Hawks, end 9-game losing streak
Los Angeles Lakers beat Atlanta Hawks, end 9-game losing streak
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 4 facing skills shortage
Why Prince Harry likely won’t to share his wealth with Meghan Markle
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ 4K UHD releasing in March
‘Outlander’ season 4: Caitriona Balfe shares filming update
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Jan. 8-12: Kate leaves for Devon
'Coronation Street' Jan. 8-12 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Power' season 5: Exclusive footage after season 4 marathon
‘Power’ season 5 trailer on Starz
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car