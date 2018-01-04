'Power' season 5 off air; stars fight to keep it going

By @sachintrivedig on
'Power'
A still from Starz TV series "Power." Starz/ Facebook

Fans will not be able to see “Power” season 5 on TV because Optimum has dropped the show and a few others from airing. The stars of the popular TV series have taken to social media to correct this situation, and they have asked the fans for help.

In a post on Instagram [see below], Executive Producer and star of the show 50 Cent (Kanan) said that he was trying to bring the next season of the show to TV early this year. However, he wasn’t expecting the cable service provider Optimum to drop Starz from the list of programs it airs. So, fans who have this cable provider will not be able to see the next season on TV.

50 Cent appealed to the fans to call 844-71-STARZ to raise their voice against Optimum’s decision. The actor said that the decision is holding up the show.

In another post on Instagram [see below], 50 Cent pointed out how successful his show is.  “Optimum doesn’t think POWER is good enough after all the success of the show. The numbers are great , I guess it’s the wrong color faces in the picture again,” the actor wrote.

Cast members Omari Hardwick (James ‘Ghost’ St. Patrick) and Joseph Sikora (Tommy Egan) also raised their voice against Optimum’s decision. Sikora called the decision “crazy,” and Hardwick said that it was “stupidity” to not allow them to show the next season to the millions of fans. The two actors urged the fans to raise their voice against the decision by calling the above mentioned number.

“Power” season 5 is eagerly awaited by the fans because it brings together the main characters Ghost, Tommy, and Kanan together, united against their common enemy. Filming is currently ongoing and the producers are yet to announce the release date of the show.

I was trying to bring the show back early this year now this _ ‍ ♂ ️ you have to call in to Optimum they are holding up your show. Power! Make your voice heard. Call 844-71-STARZ and go to KeepSTARZ.com #KeepSTARZ If you have Optimum for your cable provider- NO MORE POWER FOR YOU!’

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Dec 30, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

Optimum doesn’t think POWER is good enough after all the success of the show. The numbers are great , I guess it’s the wrong color faces in the picture again _ ‍ ♂ ️

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Dec 30, 2017 at 8:30pm PST

Which means you won’t be seeing POWER in New York if you have Optimum as a cable carrier call and complain. #denofthieves #denofthieves Jan 19

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jan 1, 2018 at 3:12pm PST

Credit: 50 Cent/ Instagram

Optimum is dropping Power! Make your voice heard. Call 844-71-STARZ and go to KeepSTARZ.com #KeepSTARZ If you have Optimum for your cable provider- NO MORE POWER FOR YOU!

A post shared by Joseph Sikora (@josephsikora4) on Dec 30, 2017 at 1:07pm PST

Are they CRAZY? We are doing this for the fans, but now we need you. Tell @Optimum to bring back POWER! Don’t miss the next season! Call 844-71-STARZ and tell them no! #KeepSTARZ

A post shared by Joseph Sikora (@josephsikora4) on Jan 1, 2018 at 1:48pm PST

Credit: Joseph Sikora/ Instagram

Our faithful fans...running into a bit of a snag. @Optimum is contemplating hurting their own power by taking our #Power &amp; our home of #Starz off the air. If you want to lend a voice in making sure you still get to watch your faves on this platform, call 844-71-STARZ and tell them no! #KeepSTARZ Your ghOst.

A post shared by Omari Hardwick (@omarihardwickofficial) on Dec 30, 2017 at 2:53pm PST

5: I’m telling y’all...they dropped us. Ace Boom: No comment O: wtf? Kanan/Tommy/Ghost: Thas that dumb shit. -ironically i post this while walking to the locker room to wish my guys luck in the game. I think about the beautiful thing about my former world of sports vs. my present. The ball truly don’t lie. You either make the play or you don’t. You either perform at a high level or you wallow in mediocrity. You either become one of the great teams of all times while becoming a unique player or you are never spoken about. We as a team within this industry of television...have become one of the more special ones to ever suit up. &amp; yet in still....certain folk refuse to not only give us our due, they have stupidly chosen to not even allow us to perform anymore for you the millions of beast coast fans. -Fans: Tell @Optimum to bring back POWER! Don’t miss the next season! Call 844-71-STARZ and tell them no! #KeepSTARZ

A post shared by Omari Hardwick (@omarihardwickofficial) on Jan 1, 2018 at 1:32pm PST

Credit: Omari Hardwick/ Instagram

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
