'Power' season 5 off air; stars fight to keep it going

Fans will not be able to see “Power” season 5 on TV because Optimum has dropped the show and a few others from airing. The stars of the popular TV series have taken to social media to correct this situation, and they have asked the fans for help.

In a post on Instagram [see below], Executive Producer and star of the show 50 Cent (Kanan) said that he was trying to bring the next season of the show to TV early this year. However, he wasn’t expecting the cable service provider Optimum to drop Starz from the list of programs it airs. So, fans who have this cable provider will not be able to see the next season on TV.

50 Cent appealed to the fans to call 844-71-STARZ to raise their voice against Optimum’s decision. The actor said that the decision is holding up the show.

In another post on Instagram [see below], 50 Cent pointed out how successful his show is. “Optimum doesn’t think POWER is good enough after all the success of the show. The numbers are great , I guess it’s the wrong color faces in the picture again,” the actor wrote.

Cast members Omari Hardwick (James ‘Ghost’ St. Patrick) and Joseph Sikora (Tommy Egan) also raised their voice against Optimum’s decision. Sikora called the decision “crazy,” and Hardwick said that it was “stupidity” to not allow them to show the next season to the millions of fans. The two actors urged the fans to raise their voice against the decision by calling the above mentioned number.

“Power” season 5 is eagerly awaited by the fans because it brings together the main characters Ghost, Tommy, and Kanan together, united against their common enemy. Filming is currently ongoing and the producers are yet to announce the release date of the show.

Credit: 50 Cent/ Instagram

Credit: Joseph Sikora/ Instagram

Credit: Omari Hardwick/ Instagram